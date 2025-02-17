This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

It has been an excellent season for Burnley in the Championship so far, but a lack of a prolific striker could be costly in their pursuit of automatic promotion.

The Clarets' success this campaign has been largely down to their outstanding defensive record but goalscoring has been something of an issue – with their regular goalless draws an illustration of their problems in front of goal.

The Clarets made five new signings during the January transfer window, and while they did bring striker Ashley Barnes back to the club from Norwich City, many questioned why owner Alan Pace did not spend big on a proven number nine.

Burnley told to join Leeds United in Callum Wilson transfer race

TBR Football claimed this week that Leeds are interested in signing Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson in the summer, while West Ham United and Bournemouth are both said to be keeping tabs on the 32-year-old, and Frank Lampard is keen to bring him back to Coventry City.

Wilson has a strong goalscoring record in the Premier League, but he is facing an uncertain future ahead of the summer as he enters the final six months of his contract at St James' Park, and it seems he has no shortage of suitors.

Callum Wilson's career record (as per Transfermarkt) Club Appearances Goals Assists Coventry City 55 23 7 Kettering Town 17 1 0 Tamworth 3 1 2 Bournemouth 187 67 26 Newcastle United 114 49 11

When asked if the Clarets should also be considering a summer move for Wilson, FLW's Burnley fan pundit Will Lancaster said the striker should be a player on the club's radar, but he believes Leeds may be a more attractive destination for him.

"I definitely think that Callum Wilson is someone Burnley should be looking at regardless of what league they're in," Will said.

"He's got experience in the Premier League, and he scored in the FA Cup at the weekend as well.

"Obviously, he is injury-prone, and that is a bit of an issue, but you can't turn a move like that down.

"He was the man who half-led Newcastle to a Champions League place when Alexander Isak was out for the first half of the season.

"He has a brilliant goal record at Bournemouth and Newcastle, and his legs might not be there as much anymore, but he's still, without doubt, a quality player.

"I think he'd get into most bottom-half Premier League sides still, and the finishing and awareness he's got is something that would be massively valuable to Burnley.

"You'd have to be honest and say that Leeds is a slightly more attractive proposition for him given the style of football they play compared to Scott Parker's more defensive and pragmatic approach.

"He may be interested in a romantic return to Coventry, but surely they'd have to go up for that to happen.

"If it was a flat-out race between Burnley and Coventry if they somehow went up, then I think Coventry would win that race.

"I would say it's unlikely, but if it crops up, it's definitely something the club should be considering."

Callum Wilson signing would be a gamble for Burnley

Based on Wilson's goalscoring record, there is no doubt that he could be an excellent addition for Burnley, particularly considering the problems they have had in front of goal this season.

However, Wilson has been plagued by injury in recent years, and he has featured just six times in all competitions for Newcastle this campaign, so there is a risk that the Clarets could end up paying big wages for a player that spends more time on the sidelines than on the pitch.

Whether Burnley achieve promotion this season or not, Pace needs to back Parker with the signing of a prolific striker in the summer, but given his fitness issues, Wilson may be too much of a gamble for the Lancashire outfit.