FLW’s Burnley fan pundit Ben Livingstone would like to see Dara O’Shea remain at Turf Moor for the upcoming season.

According to the Daily Record, Celtic are preparing a bid to sign the defender this summer.

O’Shea signed for the Clarets last summer following the club’s promotion to the Premier League, arriving from West Brom.

The Ireland international made 33 appearances in the top flight, as Vincent Kompany’s side finished 19th in the table (all stats from Fbref).

The centre-back still has a contract with the Lancashire outfit until the summer of 2027.

Dara O'Shea's defensive stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Tackles 1.21 Interceptions 1.09 Blocks 1.28 Clearances 4.92 Aerials won 3.95

Dara O’Shea Burnley future claim

Livingstone has claimed he would like to see O’Shea stay with Burnley going into the new Championship season.

However, he believes that the 25-year-old should be used as a third-choice defender, with Jordan Beyer his preferred option to keep their place in the team.

“I think Dara stays this season,” Livingstone told Football League World.

“I thought he was one of our better players in a poor team last season in the Premier League.

“He’s been at this level for many, many years now in the Championship, so I think he’ll be good.

“He was great for West Brom in the final few years there especially, so I’d like to see him stay.

“Whether he’s a starter, not for me. I’d start Jordan Beyer if they’re both fit.

“And I’d have him as third choice, change him in and out with whoever as he sees fit.

“There’s a lot of games in the Championship, thick and fast, often two games a week, Tuesday to Saturday, so you need options.

“We’ve currently got three other options at centre-back, you’ve got Ekdal, you’ve got O’Shea and you’ve got Al-Dakhil as your back-up centre-backs, so I think one of them will go and I hope it’s not Dara O’Shea because he was great last year.”

Dara O’Shea’s Championship experience

O’Shea has previously played three campaigns in the Championship, all coming during his time at West Brom.

The defender has made 68 appearances at this level, as well as 61 in the Premier League.

He was a key part of the Baggies’ squad prior to his move to Turf Moor, becoming club captain, and was also a part of the Albion side that gained promotion in 2020.

But Burnley could be tempted into a sale if an offer at the right price arrives from Celtic this summer.

Dara O’Shea should be kept by Burnley

Keeping O’Shea should be a priority concern for Burnley this summer, unless an offer comes that is simply too good to turn down.

He cost the Clarets a reported £7 million, so they should be recouping that fee at the very least in order to consider a sale.

The defender brings a lot of valuable experience to the squad, and is still only 25 and is performing at the highest level we’ve seen from him in his career.

O’Shea has the quality to compete in the Premier League, so is someone Scott Parker should be looking to make the most of this season.