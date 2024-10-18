This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Burnley have been told to release Jay Rodriguez at the end of the season, although there are suggestions he could still contribute to the club in a different role.

The 35-year-old came through the ranks at Turf Moor, making over 100 appearances before going on to have a career that saw him play in the Premier League with Southampton and West Brom, as well as winning an England cap.

An emotional return to Burnley was finalised in 2019, and Rodriguez has gone on to feature over 150 times in his second spell, which included playing his part in a promotion win.

Jay Rodriguez career stats (Source: Transfermarkt, 18/10/24) Club Appearances Goals Burnley 295 74 Southampton 126 35 West Brom 90 33 Stirling Albion (loan) 11 3 Barnsley (loan) 6 1

Jay Rodriguez facing uncertain future

Given his age, it’s no surprise that Rodriguez’s current deal expires in the summer, so there are doubts about his future.

The Clarets are likely to wait until later in the campaign before making a decision, although fan pundit Nathan Rogers told FLW that it should be a straightforward call for the club when he was asked if this should be Rodriguez’s last season at Turf Moor.

He said: “Yes, it should be his last season as a Burnley player. It should’ve been his last season in the previous campaign. For me, he should’ve left at the beginning of the Premier League season, to go after that Championship title win.

“I like the guy, he’s a local lad and a Burnley favourite, but he’s just not at this level anymore. Granted, he’s got experience, and I think he should stay at the club in some capacity, whether it’s coaching or an ambassador role.

“He’s got a lot of experience to give, and a lot of knowledge about the town and the club, and nuances around that, which he can pass on to players to get them up to scratch.

“He’d be good to have around, but his playing days are numbered. I really don’t see him staying beyond this season, and I would be surprised if he picks up games after January onwards. Sad to say, but that’s football, people come and go, and Rodriguez’s time at the club is all but over.”

Jay Rodriguez must show his worth this season

It’s fair to say that most fans would agree with the above, and it’s understandable, as Rodriguez is 35, so he is not going to be the player he once was.

But, it’s now on him to change the opinion of the fan base, and he can do that by playing well, scoring goals and helping Scott Parker’s side as they try to win promotion back to the Premier League.

Lyle Foster’s injury means that opportunities are going to arise for the experienced forward in the coming weeks, even if he is coming from the bench.

So, he will get minutes, and it’s then about showing the boss what he can do, as he looks to keep his place in the XI.

Jay Rodriguez has a lot to offer Burnley

Most would also echo Nathan’s comments about Rodriguez having a role to play at Burnley even if he is no longer playing.

Burnley are a club that means a lot to the player, and the club should be trying to keep him around in some form - if that’s what Rodriguez wants.

Related Burnley FC: Scott Parker must unleash forgotten £15m man to boost promotion hopes - View Signed form Genk last season, the lesser-spotted Mike Trésor is back in training at Burnley and Scott Parker should use him to his advantage

Ultimately, conversations and big decisions will be had later in the season, but the immediate focus will be trying to get results on the pitch to help Burnley in their quest to win promotion.