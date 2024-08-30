This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Burnley have endured a very busy summer transfer window following their relegation to the Championship.

The Clarets have made 11 new signings since the market opened, including nine arrivals on a permanent basis.

But the window remains open until 11pm on Friday, meaning there is still time to complete any remaining transfer plans the Lancashire outfit may have.

Scott Parker will be hoping to build a team capable of earning promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Burnley have six points from a possible nine from their opening three league games, with each fixture giving the manager a better idea of where he can still improve his squad before 30 August.

Championship standings 20224/25 (As of August 29th) Team P GD Pts 1 Sunderland 3 +7 9 2 Watford 3 +5 9 3 Blackburn Rovers 3 +3 7 4 West Brom 3 +3 7 5 Burnley 3 +2 6 6 Leeds United 3 +3 6

Burnley moves to make on deadline day

FLW’s Burnley fan pundit Nathan Rogers believes that the club still need to sign a pure forward that can act as a target man in Parker’s side.

He believes that another winger should also be signed, citing the attack as the key piece of their remaining business this summer.

“I think one thing we should avoid this transfer window is not signing the appropriate amount of signings,” Rogers told Football League World.

“We’ve just made two this week in Hannibal [Mejbri[ from United and [Jaidon] Anthony from Bournemouth.

“But we are lacking an out-and-out number nine massively.

Related Burnley should follow up Jaidon Anthony signing with these 2 transfers Jaidon Anthony is a great capture for the Clarets, but there is room for more.

“We’ve started the season with Lyle Foster and Jay Rodriguez up top.

“He’s proven week-in and week-out at the minute that his legs just aren’t there anymore, he can’t keep up with this level, and he just looks a bit lost and out of position most of the time.

“But we are desperately missing an out-and-out goal scorer, a number nine, not necessarily a big man but a target man to hit the ball into, something like that.

“I think we must sign at least two or three more players to get that squad depth back, and get that quality up in an attacking sense.

“I think defensively and in midfield we’re okay, but going forward we’re going to struggle a little bit if we don’t make the signings.

“So, for me, a must is probably a number 10, or a winger, someone who can come in off the wing and drop into the number 10 role, and an out-and-out number nine is a must for us.”

Burnley’s 2024 summer transfer business

Burnley secured permanent deals for Maxime Esteve and Mike Trésor following their initial loan stints at Turf Moor.

Other permanent signings include the likes of Hannibal, Lucas Pires, Andreas Hountondji and Etienne Green.

Shurandy Sambo and Vaclav Hladky both joined the Clarets as free agents, with Bashir Humphreys arriving on loan from Chelsea, with Anthony signing on a temporary basis from Bournemouth.

Next up for Burnley is a 12.30pm kick-off against bitter rivals Blackburn Rovers on Saturday afternoon.

Burnley lack a proven goal scorer

Burnley scored nine goals in their first two games of the season, which caught the attention of a lot of people.

However, they took just 20 shots across those two games, and generated an xG of 2.3 (all stats from Fbref).

They took a further four shots against Sunderland, generating a measly 0.1xG for in their loss to the Black Cats.

If they are going to compete for promotion then they will need someone capable of taking consistent shots, and scoring on a regular basis, otherwise they will struggle in the battle for a top six finish.