Burnley have often been criticised this season for their lack of attacking intent in games, and their inability to break down some of their opponents.

The Clarets were held to a ninth 0-0 draw of the season on Monday evening against league leaders Leeds United, with seven of those stalemates coming at Turf Moor.

Scott Parker's careful approach to the Championship has allowed his team to boast the best defensive record in the division by some distance, having conceded just nine goals in 27 games, but there are concerns that their rivals will climb out of reach if they do not become more of a threat in front of goal.

Burnley needs players who can create chances more regularly, and Sporting CP's Marcus Edwards may be the perfect attacking star to help with that. However, they face competition, including from promotion rivals Sunderland.

Burnley urged to bring Edwards to Turf Moor

A move to bring the 26-year-old to the Championship is ambitious, but with the bright lights of the Premier League in reach, the Clarets are doing everything they can to secure an instant return to the top flight.

Parker himself needs a player who can help ease any pressure on himself, with supporters clamouring for more attacking star power to ensure that the Lancashire outfit can keep pace with the current top two.

Football League World has asked their Burnley Fan Pundit, Josh Lucas, if he would like to see Edwards make the switch from Portugal back to England and help push his team to promotion.

Speaking to FLW, he said: "I feel like that would be a great signing for us, especially when you consider we need someone who can play on my wing.

"We do have strikers at the club, but playing Lyle Foster on the left-wing isn't working, so I'm think if we get someone like Marcus Edwards in, it'd be a great signing. He can play on my right and cut in or he can play on the left and get to the byline.

"So, then it gives us the option of putting Jaidon Anthony on the left, where most Burnley fans think he plays better anyway, and then Edwards on the right, but you could even put them the other way around."

Josh continued: "It just means we're playing actual wingers on the wing, not just Foster, who is not made out to be a winger.

"Obviously, Jeremy Sarmiento doesn't like to play on the wing, and Luca Koleosho is out of form. So, I feel like this would be a class signing, especially at this point in the window."

Edwards might be out of reach for the Championship

While a deal to bring Edwards to Turf Moor would be incredibly exciting, it looks as though it could be incredibly difficult, especially with the winger's current pedigree.

He has played at the very top of Portuguese football for a number of years, while also featuring in European competitions with Sporting, including the Champions League.

His game time has been limited so far this season, but Premier League sides are also showing interest, and the 26-year-old will more than likely want to play in the top flight, even if it is for a team who are struggling.

Marcus Edwards Sporting CP stats by season (TransferMarkt) Season Apps Goals Assists 2021/22 15 3 3 2022/23 51 12 14 2023/24 44 6 9 2024/25 10 3 -

Burnley have ambition, but this move seems a step too far for now. However, it is not impossible and Parker may be able to convince him to join the Clarets for the rest of the season if no other materialises, although Sunderland are slightly in front in terms of interest.