Highlights Burnley preparing for Championship after Premier League relegation with plans to hire new manager.

Alan Pace wants a manager with promotion experience or a big name like Steve Cooper or Frank Lampard.

Burnley fan pundit Ben Livingstone suggests Copenhagen's Jacob Neestrup as a better choice than Lampard or Scott Parker.

Burnley are preparing for life back in the Championship after their relegation from the Premier League.

The Clarets were promoted to the Premier League after winning the Championship title in the 2022-23 season, and many had expected them to be able to make the step up to the top flight, but it did not work out that way.

It was an incredibly disappointing season for Burnley, and they were relegated after winning just five games all campaign, accumulating an underwhelming total of 24 points.

Premier League standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 17 Nottingham Forest 38 -18 32 18 Luton Town (R) 38 -33 26 19 Burnley (R) 38 -37 24 20 Sheffield United (R) 38 -69 16

Despite Burnley's struggles this season, manager Vincent Kompany is set to make a shock move to German giants Bayern Munich to replace Thomas Tuchel, meaning the Clarets will soon be on the hunt for a new manager.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Burnley owner Alan Pace is keen to appoint either a manager with promotion experience or a big name – with Steve Cooper and Frank Lampard are said to be on the club's list of targets.

Cooper led Nottingham Forest to promotion to the Premier League in 2022, and he has been out of work since leaving the City Ground in December, while Lampard's last management role was a disastrous interim spell at Chelsea at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Nixon revealed on Tuesday that Scott Parker is another name in the frame for the job at Turf Moor. He has won promotion from the Championship on two occasions with Fulham and Bournemouth.

Parker has not returned to management since being sacked by Club Brugge in March 2023 after just 67 days in charge, but his track record in the second tier is impressive, and he is under consideration by the Clarets.

Burnley fan pundit on Frank Lampard and Scott Parker speculation

FLW's Burnley fan pundit Ben Livingstone urged the club not to appoint Lampard or Parker, and he believes that FC Copenhagen manager Jacob Neestrup would be a good choice.

"I think if Frank Lampard was to be hired as Burnley manager, I think a lot of season tickets would be handed back in and refunds would have to be available," Ben said.

"I just do not rate him in the slightest, I don't even think if I was a promoted League One team I'd want him in charge, I don't think if I was a relegated Championship to League One team I'd want him in charge.

"What has he actually done in his management career to warrant all these jobs and get linked with every job?

"Pace does need set his sights a lot, lot higher than that.

"This is the best time that it could have happened, there's so many managers that are available right now, no conversations needed.

"Maybe it would be on a similar wage to what Kompany was on, we've seen reports that Pace is willing to spend a lot of money to get who he wants.

"I don't think we've heard the manager that we will get, I don't think he's even in the running at the minute.

"I said Danny Rohl the other day as my number one choice, but he's signed a new deal, so Jacob Neestrup, the Copenhagen manager, would be my number one option now that Rohl is very, very unlikely to leave Sheffield Wednesday.

"The sights do need to be set a lot higher.

"Scott Parker has been there and done it in terms of Championship, but you look at that Fulham team that he was relegated with, and with some of the players in that team, he probably should have been finishing about mid-table in the Premier League if I'm being honest.

"He went to Bournemouth, got them up just by the skin of his teeth.

"He's a big-ish name, albeit not on the levels of Vincent Kompany or Frank Lampard, so it would fit the model that we're trying to do, but Jacob Neestrup is my number one choice now that Danny Rohl has signed a new deal."

Scott Parker could be a gamble worth taking for Burnley

It is understandable why Ben has reservations about the potential appointment of Lampard or Parker, and there is no doubt that both would be a risky appointment for Burnley.

Lampard did a decent job at Derby County in the Championship, leading them to the play-off final in 2019, but his subsequent spells at Chelsea and Everton have raised doubts about his ability as a manager.

Parker has struggled in the Premier League with Fulham and Bournemouth and his move to Club Brugge did not work out, but he has won promotion from the Championship twice.

The 43-year-old had one of the strongest squads in the Championship at both Fulham and Bournemouth, and he would inherit a similarly ready-made squad at Turf Moor, so he could be the perfect man to lead the Clarets back to the top flight at the first attempt.

However, there would be big question marks over whether Parker would be able to take the club forward after promotion, so owner Alan Pace should consider a longer-term option.