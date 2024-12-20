This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

The upcoming January transfer window will see plenty of action up and down the EFL, and Burnley FC are no different.

The Clarets have had a strong start to life back in the Championship, results wise, but performances have not been to a high enough standard, and frustrations growing at Turf Moor about Scott Parker's style of play.

Goals are not coming as frequently as one would expect for a team fighting it out for an automatic promotion spot, and there is a desire to bring in reinforcements next month to help counteract this issue.

However, as the window gets closer to opening, there will be interest raised in some of Burnley's players, something that has already happened with Nathan Redmond, with Birmingham City looking to take the winger on loan in League One.

Verdict made on a potential Redmond move to Birmingham

While it will be an ambitious move if it does come off, Blues are not a club who will shy away from the difficulty of it, as they have already proven this season.

However, the Clarets will have a different view on the deal, and their attacking issues could form a stumbling block for the West Midlands side in the coming weeks.

Football League World has asked their Burnley Fan Pundit, Josh Lucas, if he believes his team should let the 30-year-old leave to re-join his former club on a temporary basis.

He told FLW: "He’s just come back from an ACL injury, which obviously put him out for the whole of last season after we signed him.

"I think from his point of view, because he's played one or two games in the Under-21s, he’s been on the bench once or twice but not come on, he will want to go out and play due to him I won't say winding down because he's still fairly young at 30, but he's going to want to play as much as physically possible."

Josh concluded: "But from our point of view, it's stupid because we've been struggling for a right-winger for so long this season. It was plainly obvious against Norwich that we're struggling and need a player who can turn a game on its head."

A move for Redmond could happen late in the window

It seems at this point that Redmond is not fully in Parker's plans, and this could allow him to move on in January. However, without bringing in another player to fill the role that he could play, it would be a huge loss.

The 30-year-old's experience could prove key in the promotion battle, and letting him go would give Burnley's rivals the upper-hand, despite not playing for the club for nearly two years.

If they do bring in cover, then it would make sense to free up some space in the squad, and allow him to move on and that could mean a potential move is sanctioned late on.

Redmond will want to play consistent football. Whether he wants to do that in League One remains to be seen, but he already has a history with Birmingham, and that may help them in their chances of taking him on.

Nathan Redmond Birmingham City Stats by Season (TransferMarkt) Season Apps Goals Assists 2010/11 3 - 1 2011/12 37 7 3 2012/13 42 2 7

For Blues, signing a player with the quality that the winger has would be fantastic, and it will only help them in their battle for a return to the Championship.