Burnley are very unlikely to make a move for Plymouth Argyle's Morgan Whittaker when the January transfer window opens, sources have informed Football League World.

Whittaker was the subject of intense transfer interest from Burnley in the summer after an impressive 2023/24 campaign which saw him score 19 Championship goals for a Plymouth side that narrowly avoided relegation to League One.

However, his injury and dip in form this season means that he's not high on the list of priorities for the Clarets this winter, and it's unlikely that Scott Parker will rekindle his interest in the 23-year-old.

Burnley are unlikely to make a January move for Morgan Whittaker

Whittaker made a dream start to life at Home Park last season after joining from Swansea City for a fee of around £1million in the summer of 2023, and he single-handedly kept Argyle in the Championship with his goals.

Given his performances for Plymouth last season, it was no surprise to see transfer interest in the 23-year-old, and the likes of Fulham, Brentford, Lazio and Rangers were all reportedly keen to secure his signature.

However, it was Burnley who came the closest to signing the forward, with a report from Football Insider stating that the Clarets had been "poised" to agree a deal in the dying embers of the summer transfer window, which subsequently failed to materialise and Whittaker remained in Devon.

The 2024/25 campaign hasn't proved as fruitful for the youngster, scoring just three goals in 15 Championship appearances, with his last goal coming at the end of October against Preston, and it appears that Burnley have been put off a January move.

Sources close to FLW have informed us that Whittaker's dip in form, coupled with the foot injury which will keep him out until the new year, means that he's not high on the list of priorities for Parker in January and a move to Turf Moor is highly unlikely.

Morgan Whittaker revelation is a big boost for Wayne Rooney

It's been a difficult season for the Pilgrims, and they sit in the relegation zone having won just four of their 18 Championship fixtures.

Whittaker's individual quality was the main reason why Plymouth avoided relegation last season, and while he's not been able to hit those same heights this year, losing him in January would have been a huge blow, so Wayne Rooney will be relieved that Burnley are unlikely to revisit a move for the 23-year-old.

Morgan Whittaker's Championship form with Plymouth Argyle - Transfermarkt Season P G A 2023/24 46 19 8 2024/25 15 3 0

Despite his drop-off in form and recent injury, Whittaker is still Plymouth's joint-top scorer this season alongside Andre Gray and Ibrahim Cissoko, and his ability to conjure up something from nothing has saved his side a number of times in the past.

Providing Plymouth haven't been cut adrift in the relegation zone when Whittaker returns from injury there's no reason why he can't replicate last season's form and drag his side to safety, so news that Burnley won't move for him in January will be well-received by the Home Park faithful.