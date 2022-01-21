Burnley transfer update emerges on Andy Carroll saga amid Reading FC interest

Former England international Andy Carroll has rebuffed a contract offer from Premier League side Burnley, according to TEAMtalk.

The 33-year-old had been plying his trade with Championship side Reading on a short-term contract in recent months, proving to be an influential figure at the Select Car Leasing Stadium as he managed to get on the scoresheet twice in eight appearances, also recording an assist in the process.

However, his stay in Berkshire came to an end after last week’s match against Middlesbrough, only signing a two-month deal on his arrival at the club with the Berkshire outfit restricted in the finances they can offer Carroll at this stage.

Veljko Paunovic’s men have been able to offer the striker fresh terms, however, although the ex-Newcastle United man is yet to respond to this proposal despite appearing in the crowd at the Royals’ last match against Luton Town in midweek.

He was reported to be on just £1,000-per-week during his time with the second-tier side – and after establishing himself as such an important figure for Paunovic’s side in such a short space of time and Chris Wood departing to Newcastle earlier this month, they have reportedly moved to tie the experienced forward down to a deal.

As per TEAMtalk, another contract offer from the Clarets could be in the pipeline for the 33-year-old and are still favourites to secure his signature.

However, it’s currently unclear as to whether Carroll is willing to relocate at this stage with an offer on the table from Reading, who are currently in a relegation battle as they look to avoid dropping down to the third tier.

The Verdict:

After becoming an important asset for the Royals, it’s likely Carroll would be a regular starter once again at the Select Car Leasing Stadium if he was to put pen to paper on fresh terms at the club.

But if regular first-team football is on offer at Burnley, then it would make sense for the sake of his career that he moves back up a tier considering he’s 33 now and will be looking to maximise his playing career in the top tier at this point.

Lucas Joao has returned as an option for the Berkshire outfit and that has gone some way in helping to compensate for the ex-England man’s departure, but having another option up top with George Puscas misfiring would be beneficial.

However, if they are to get him tied down to a new deal, they must be wary not to play too direct at times. Retaining unpredictability will be crucial in their fight against the drop, so if the tactic is to launch it long to Carroll, then they must be wary that other second-tier sides will be prepared for that.

It does look as though they may be fighting a losing battle though if Sean Dyche’s men retain their interest – and there are no guarantees that other top-flight sides won’t be pursuing his future in the coming days and weeks either.