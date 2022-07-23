Burnley transfer twist emerges on 19-year-old

Burnley are still in the race to recruit Anderlecht shot-stopper Bart Verbruggen, according to an update from Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad.

The 19-year-old previously plied his trade under Vincent Kompany at the Belgian club before the former Manchester City defender’s departure to Turf Moor earlier this summer – but was rarely given the opportunity by the 36-year-old to shine.

Despite this, he is reportedly interested in taking the teenager to Lancashire to bolster the Clarets’ goalkeeping department with Nick Pope and Wayne Hennessey joining Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest during this window.

Quiz: Can you remember the score the last time Burnley played at these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 St Andrews 3-0 W 1-1 D 2-2 D 2-1 W

This has meant the relegated side have needed to move to address this area – and sealed the signing of Arijanet Muric yesterday for an undisclosed fee – with Kompany using his connections at former club City once more.

Northern Ireland international Bailey Peacock-Farrell has returned to Lancashire following the expiration of his loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season, potentially available to Kompany as a backup option to Muric.

However, he could still be pushed down the pecking order further by Verbruggen, with Het Nieuwsblad revealing that they aren’t fully out of the race for the Dutchman yet despite failing to agree a fee to this point.

The Verdict:

The Clarets shouldn’t be looking to spend €3m on a player that may end up being a backup stopper if Kompany wants Muric as his number one, so they should look to pull out of this race if Anderlecht continue to hold out for a sizeable fee.

They may have generated a considerable amount from Pope and Nathan Collins’ departures – but the Lancashire outfit need to adapt to the financial conditions of the second tier.

There are no guarantees they will get back to the top flight at the first time of asking, especially with a couple of key players leaving and quite a few new additions needing to settle in still, so they shouldn’t be looking to take big financial gambles.

There’s a real possibility Max Cornet will be departing Turf Moor before the end of the summer window, especially with his release clause leaving the Clarets powerless to do anything if a side matches the £17.5m needed to take him away from his current side.

Even with this, they can’t afford to take risks and this is why they need to think very carefully about whether they should continue their pursuit of Verbruggen or not, even though the 19-year-old could be a shrewd addition for the long term.