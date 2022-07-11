Burnley transfer target’s agent reveals why £3.5m move collapsed

Jackson Muleka’s agent has explained why the forward’s deal to sign for Burnley collapsed.

The striker was set to complete a £3.5 million transfer to the Clarets from Standard Liege.

But he has instead signed for Turkish outfit Besiktas for the same fee following a collapse in the deal to sign for Vincent Kompany’s side.

The player’s agent has opened up on why the deal didn’t take place, despite Muleka having even undergone his medical ahead of the proposed move.

An issue sorting out Muleka’s work permit caused a snag that saw the deal fall apart.

“Muleka’s transfer to Burnley did not take place because there was a problem with his work permit,” said Jean-Willy Ngoma, via Enson Haber.

The DR Congo international’s teammate Samuel Bastien has completed his move from Liege to Kompany’s side in a deal worth £700,000.

The midfielder arrives from Belgium on a three-year deal that will keep him at Turf Moor until 2025.

That has made the 25-year-old the club’s fifth new signing of the summer as they prepare for life in the Championship.

Kompany has taken over the club having replaced Sean Dyche as the team’s permanent manager.

The Clarets get their season underway on July 29 with a trip to face Huddersfield Town.

The Verdict

This is a big disappointment for Burnley that they have missed out on such a deal for something out of their control.

The positive news is that Bastien was still able to sign for the club despite being in the same circumstances as Muleka.

Burnley now have three weeks to find and sign an alternative target in order to strengthen the squad in attack.

With Wout Weghorst having also left, there is a hole to fill in the squad in the team’s forward line that will need addressing this window.