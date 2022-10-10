Burnley transfer stance revealed over failed move for Rangers player

Burnley were one of the Championship’s biggest spenders over the summer window, with Vincent Kompany determined to ensure that his club were prepared for a promotion push this campaign.

The Clarets brought in a double-digit amount of players in order to bring in a new philosophy and style of play and to make sure the former Man City player had the type of squad he wanted.

One name that did slip through the net though despite some interest in his services was Fashion Sakala, who currently plays for Rangers. The Championship side were eager to bring him to Turf Moor and it has now been revealed via The Athletic that the club were prepared to splash a seven-figure fee of between £2-4m to sign him up.

For a second tier outfit, it is a pretty hefty fee for one player and it shows how highly the club must have valued and wanted the winger in their side. Ultimately, Rangers snubbed the approach as they were keen to keep Sakala themselves and it has so far paid off.

This campaign, the 25-year-old has played in three Scottish Premier League games and has managed one goal with one assist. He has looked bright and promises to be quite an important player for the Ibrox outfit this season – so they’ll be glad they didn’t let him go.

As for Burnley, they managed to add other wingers and forwards to their ranks anyway – but they’ll feel that £4m was worth spending having seen his showings in Scotland so far this campaign.

The Verdict

Fashion Sakala has been in fine form when he’s got onto the field for Rangers so far this season, so that will probably be leaving a bitter taste in the mouth of Vincent Kompany.

Burnley wanted to bolster their forward line over the summer window and did manage to do so come the close of business. However, Sakala was clearly a man that the manager wanted – and quite badly – because of his willingness to spend so much money on his services.

However, the club couldn’t get a deal done and with the player performing well, they’ll probably wonder what might have been at Turf Moor if the winger had signed for them instead. Would they have been higher up the table? Would more of these results that they continue to draw have ended as wins thanks to his goals and chance creation?

It is all a case of ifs, buts and maybes though and Burnley should do just fine even without Sakala playing at Turf Moor this season.