Burnley would be open to cashing in on Connor Roberts during the January transfer window to fund January additions at Turf Moor, according to an update from the Daily Mirror (10/1; 2:09pm).

The Welshman was one of the first names on the teamsheet last term, as the Clarets managed to seal a return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

His contributions in all thirds of the pitch helped Vincent Kompany's side and enhanced their chances of securing that promotion, with his impact meaning he was able to keep others including Vitinho out of the starting lineup.

But the latter seems to have overtaken Roberts in the pecking order recently, with the Wales international starting the season in the first 11 but spending some time on the bench recently.

This has increased speculation about his future at Turf Moor, with his contract running out next year.

He may still have 18 months left on his contract, but the Clarets seem to be willing to see him depart if they can bring in other targets.

Leeds United's full-back problem

Djed Spence has been sent back to Tottenham Hotspur which leaves Leeds United with a void to fill.

But even when he was at the club, he operated as a left-back due to the Whites' lack of options there.

Sam Byram's injury problems have been well-documented and Junior Firpo hasn't enjoyed the best time at Elland Road either.

Byram could be a potential right-back option - but he may come back in on the left-hand side and stay there for the remainder of the season.

If so, Daniel Farke's side have a real lack of options on the right, with Luke Ayling sealing a switch to Middlesbrough yesterday.

That could prove to be a weak spot for the remainder of the season if they don't address this area during the January transfer window. And it could even end their automatic promotion hopes after their recent wobble.

Leeds United should capitalise on Burnley's stance

Roberts would be an excellent signing if they can get a deal over the line.

Not only can he contribute a huge amount in the final third, which should only benefit Leeds, but he also has Championship promotion-winning experience under his belt.

He will also be looking to prove to Kompany why he shouldn't have let him go if a move to Elland Road is sanctioned, so the Welshman wouldn't be short of motivation to go on and thrive at Elland Road.

Roberts will be keen to keep his place in Rob Page's Wales plans too, with Euro 2024 on the horizon for them if they can qualify.

And you would back him to make a real impact if he joined, so he's someone Leeds should be taking a closer look at, having been linked with a move for him.