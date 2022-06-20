Burnley transfer stance emerges on loan deals

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has revealed he only wants to secure loan deals as a “last resort” this summer and beyond, speaking candidly about his transfer plans to Lancs Live.

The former Manchester City defender may only have a limited budget to work with this summer with the club needing to repay a sizeable loan to MSD Holdings because of their relegation back to the Championship.

However, the Clarets are in line to receive parachute payments and this could potentially allow them to be competitive in this summer’s transfer market, possibly making them one of few sides in the division that are able to spend money.

Other sides, including Bristol City and Cardiff, are making full use of the free-agent market instead and Reading are currently unable to pay transfer fees as part of the EFL rules they remain under following their breach of profitability and sustainability rules.

It seems as though Kompany’s side may dip into the loan market though with City centre-back Taylor Harwood-Bellis being linked with a move to Turf Moor following a productive spell at Stoke City last term.

However, the Belgian would prefer to bring in permanent additions as he looks to build for the long term, even with Nottingham Forest experiencing success with loan players last term as they secured their promotion back to the Premier League.

He said: “You borrow as a last resort, if you don’t have the funds available to bring in the quality that you want, if there’s a position where you have an immediate need to bring in a player to help you, so borrowing is something you do in the last resort.

“I think our main idea is to see if we can find players who are willing to stay longer at the club to develop them as well because the budgets we’re in will not allow us to probably bring in the seasoned guys.

“Also, do we need to, we want to bring in players who are able to commit for a bit of a longer period to the club and create and add value to the club when other teams come to take them from us.”

The Verdict:

Although Forest did experience success with multiple loan deals, it doesn’t always work out and regardless of whether it works or not, it leaves a big hole in squads when several temporary players return to their parent clubs.

Taking Steve Cooper’s side as an example, they are now in desperate need of starting wing-backs on both sides, a replacement for James Garner who was integral to their cause, someone to come in for Philip Zinckernagel who was a regular and at least one forward to fill the void Keinan Davis has left.

If the Clarets can recruit some young, hidden gems instead, that could enable them to build for the long term and that would allow them to sell these assets on for sizeable fees in the future, ensuring they remain within financial rules.

This is why their focus should be on recruiting longer-term additions if they have the funds to do so, though one or two loan deals certainly wouldn’t hurt if they would add real value to their squad.

Harwood-Bellis is one player they should be looking to bring in, with the England youth international potentially able to go some way in filling the void James Tarkowski will leave on the expiration of his contract in Lancashire.