Burnley transfer stance emerges on 25-year-old amid Everton and Nottingham Forest interest

Championship side Burnley are only willing to let go of Maxwel Cornet this summer if a club meets his release clause or pays more than that in instalments, according to an update from the Daily Mail.

The Ivorian is another key player who may be likely to leave Turf Moor before the current transfer window shuts with Nick Pope and Nathan Collins already departing – and Dwight McNeil also being linked with a move away.

Despite still having four years left on his existing deal, Cornet has been provided with a potential exit route this summer with a £17.5m release clause coming into play following his side’s relegation from the Premier League.

Joining for a fee believed to be in the region of £12.9m last summer, this would enable the Clarets to make a profit on the 25-year-old but they may be desperate to keep him after seeing him record nine goals in 26 top-flight appearances last term.

They will be powerless to prevent him from leaving if a side activates his release clause – but no side has triggered it at this stage with Everton having a potential loan-to-buy deal rejected earlier this month.

Those that are keen to recruit him this summer, including the likes of the Toffees and Nottingham Forest, will need to fork out more than £17.5m if they want to pay in instalments though with Vincent Kompany’s side undoubtedly keen to generate as much money for his services as possible.

The Verdict:

You can’t blame the Clarets for taking this position because ideally, they would want to have as much money available to them as possible if they were to cash in on the 25-year-old this summer.

Already generated considerable fees for the likes of Pope and Collins, the sale of Cornet would provide them with an even bigger kitty and this could be crucial for them in their quest to both balance the books and back Kompany with sufficient backing.

Providing the Belgian with more funds to spend will enable the former Manchester City centre-back to continue putting his stamp on his first-team squad and that will increase the chances of the Belgian being successful at Turf Moor.

There is a need to adapt to the financial conditions of the second tier though with the club generating less revenue whilst they are in the second tier – and there are also the EFL’s profitability and sustainability rules to consider.

At this stage though, you wouldn’t blame the Clarets if they did everything in their power to keep him considering a number of crucial players in Pope, Collins and Ben Mee have already left the club in recent months.