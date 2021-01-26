Burnley transfer stance confirmed as Preston North End hover

Burnley are yet to make a decision on the future of Jimmy Dunne, amid speculation linking the defender with a move to Preston North End.

The Sun have recently reported that Dunne is wanted by Preston on loan, as they look to solve their defensive woes.

Patrick Bauer is out for the remainder of the season with an Achilles injury, and Ben Davies could leave before the end of the month amid growing speculation surrounding his future.

Dunne has made five first-team appearances for Burnley since coming through the ranks at Turf Moor, enduring loan spells with Hearts, Sunderland and Fleetwood Town.

Dunne’s five appearances for Sean Dyche’s side have all came this season, and he scored his first goal for Burnley in the 4-2 defeat to Leicester in September.

Via Lancashire Live, Sean Dyche has insisted that he is yet to make a decision on the future of Dunne at Turf Moor.

He said: “We have no other thoughts at the minute other than our players being here.

“But we will address things as phone calls come in, which they usually do for our players. So, we are not in the business at the moment of making those decisions as we don’t need to.

“But if we do, we will.”

Dunne is out of contract at the end of the season, but has been offered a new deal to remain at Turf Moor.

The Verdict

I’d try my luck with a permanent move for Dunne if I were Preston.

Dunne is out of contact at the end of the season, and Burnley may look to cash in rather than lose him on a free transfer at the end of the campaign.

He’s only 23, and he’d add depth to the backline with Ben Davies being linked with many moves away from Deepdale.