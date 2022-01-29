Burnley transfer revelation emerges on £12m-rated Championship forward

Burnley manager Sean Dyche is sceptical on Cardiff City forward Kieffer Moore’s ability to make the step up to the Premier League, according to the journalist David Anderson who made this revelation to Give Me Sport.



The Welsh international was expected to be the subject of widespread interest from Premier League teams last summer after scoring 20 league goals for the Bluebirds during the 2021/22 campaign, also thriving at an international level as he was one of the first names on the teamsheet for Rob Page’s men at the European Championships.

However, it was only Wolverhampton Wanderers who came in with an official bid to lure him away from the Cardiff City Stadium, a £7m bid that fell £5m short of the second-tier side’s asking price for one of their most prized assets.

The big 2022 Cardiff City quiz: One question about every first-team player – Can you score full marks?

1 of 25 How old is Alex Smithies? 29 30 31 32

Despite not exactly replicating his goalscoring record from last season at a domestic level, registering five goals in 22 appearances this term, he has remained an integral part of Steve Morison’s first-team plans.

As per a report from Give Me Sport earlier this month, top-flight outfit Burnley were interested in pursuing a move for the Welshman, with promotion chasers AFC Bournemouth also thought to be monitoring his current situation.

However, the former may opt against making an official approach, with the former’s manager Dyche currently having reservations over the 29-year-old’s capabilities.

That’s according to reporter Anderson, who said: “I think they’re very much not so sure. I’m led to believe that Sean Dyche isn’t sure that Kieffer Moore can step up to the Premier League.”

The Verdict:

It’s clear the top-tier side need a replacement for Chris Wood, and in Moore, they would have a similar physical presence who certainly wouldn’t be bullied by central defenders.

But with survival on the line, you can understand why Dyche has reservations because ideally, he would want to recruit players who have had plenty of experience in the top flight before and the Wales international doesn’t have that at his disposal.

With adequate service though, it would be hard to see Moore not thriving in the Premier League considering he’s already performed on the biggest stage for his country last summer.

Scoring against Switzerland in his national side’s opening group game of the Euro 2020 tournament, there’s no doubting he has the bottle to handle the task of stepping up, though it remains to be seen how he would adapt if a move did materialise.

At this stage, a move to Bournemouth may suit him more, giving him the second half of the season to play with a promotion-chasing side before potentially winning a spot in the top division. But at 29, he will want to make the jump up sooner rather than later.