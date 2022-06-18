Burnley transfer resistance outlined as Leeds, Aston Villa and Wolves track player

Burnley are reluctant to lose Nathan Collins this summer on the back of Ben Mee and James Tarkowski’s departures.

Vincent Kompany has taken over at Turf Moor this week and is facing something of a defensive rebuild after Mee and Tarkowski opted to move on at the expiration of their contracts.

Collins is somebody that impressed in his first year with Burnley, making 19 appearances after sealing a £12m switch from Stoke City last summer.

However, the 21-year-old is on the radar of a number of Premier League clubs, according to talkSPORT, who report that Leeds United, Aston Villa and Wolves want to sign the Republic of Ireland international.

However, Lancashire Live note how there will be resistance at Turf Moor, as they write: “Nathan Collins has proved a more than able deputy and while he may also have suitors after an impressive debut campaign, he’s under a lengthy contract and it would take a sizeable offer for Burnley to consider parting with the Irishman.”

Collins agreed a four-year deal with Burnley upon his arrival in Lancashire, which ties him down until the summer of 2025.

The Verdict

When it comes to Collins, it makes complete sense for Burnley to be stubborn.

Given his age, contract and undoubted ability, standing firm in this transfer window will not impact his value. If anything, he could be worth a considerable amount more in 12 months after a year playing regularly and developing under Kompany.

Plus the fact that Mee and Tarkowski have now gone, can Burnley afford to really lose their three leading centre-backs in one window?

Plenty points to Burnley retaining Collins unless there’s an offer that’s too good to turn down in the coming months.

