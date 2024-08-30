Millwall have continued to frustrate Scott Parker and Burnley late on in the transfer window when it comes to their pursuit of Zian Flemming, with multiple bids turned down for the Dutchman.

The newly-relegated side have undergone a major rebuild of sorts across Parker's first window in charge at Turf Moor, as numerous big earners and high-profile names have left the club, with many returning to the Premier League or venturing across Europe for their latest challenges.

This fire-sale has seen a handful of seasoned and top-end Championship performers move to, or be linked with a potential move to East Lancashire as the transfer deadline edges closer.

One of the club's main targets in recent days has become the attacking midfielder, although they have continued to be frustrated by their divisional rivals despite their aims of adding his creative services to their own midfield.

Millwall snub further bids from Burnley for Zian Flemming

The first link between Burnley and the 26-year-old emerged on Thursday night through Rich Cawley of the South London Press, who stated that they had seen an initial bid for Flemming knocked back by the Lions.

The first offer for his signature from the Clarets was said to have been an initial loan move with an obligation to acquire the former Fortuna Sittard midfielder on a permanent basis.

And, whilst Parker has had his sights set on further targets across Deadline Day, such as OGC Nice's Jordan Lotomba and finalising an initial £500,000 move which sees Josh Laurent move from second tier rivals Stoke City, the club have persisted in their pursuit of Flemming, but have remained unsuccessful in luring him to Turf Moor as per a further update from the aforementioned Cawley.

Cawley has stated via X with just hours of the summer window remaining: "Burnley have made more bids for Zian Flemming but none of them at acceptable level up until this point."

"Millwall in strong position in that they are not under any pressure to sell their number 10."

Burnley once again left disappointed in pursuit of Championship ace

The rejection of numerous bids so late in the window isn't perhaps a surprise, given just how important Flemming is to the South London side after accumulating a total of 31 goal contributions in 92 appearances since his club-record move from Fortuna Sittard two years ago.

However, Burnley will be left feeling bitterly frustrated after their chances of pursuing one of the division's main creative forces has been knocked back on a multitude of occasions, as well as being unsuccessful in their aims of acquiring Morgan Whittaker from Plymouth Argyle after a series of late bids.

There's no doubt that the potential of seeing the aforementioned duo in a side with ambitions of returning to the Premier League would have been a mouth-watering prospect.

Zian Flemming's Millwall Championship Record (Source: Transfermarkt) Season Appearances Goals Assists 2022/23 43 15 3 2023/24 46 7 5

However, they were both seemingly pipe dreams and Millwall will be extremely satisfied that they have managed to retain the services of their star performer, who they are under no pressure to sell from The Den, as the club still hold an option to extend his current deal until the summer of 2026.

Flemming is yet to feature for his current employers this season as he recovers from a calf problem.