Burnley are set to back Vincent Kompany financially this summer with five key areas of the team identified as priorities for recruitment, according to Football Insider.

The Clarets are said to be keen to sign a new goalkeeper, centre-back, left-back, midfielder and striker over the coming months as they prepare for life back in the Premier League.

Burnley secured an instant return to the top flight as they won the Championship title this season, accumulating an incredible 101 points and Kompany reportedly wants to "mostly stay loyal" to those who helped them achieve their success.

Who is on Burnley's list of summer targets?

Goalkeeper Aro Muric's place is "set to come under threat" next campaign and the Clarets are thought to be interested in a move for Manchester City's James Trafford.

The 20-year-old has kept an impressive 26 clean sheets in 53 appearances in all competitions on loan at League One side Bolton Wanderers, helping Ian Evatt's side reach the play-offs and win the Papa John's Trophy.

Kompany is said to have watched Trafford in action for the Trotters against Barnsley last weekend and City could accept an offer of around £15 million this summer.

Burnley are reportedly in talks with Arsenal over a loan move for midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga, who Kompany worked with during his time in charge of Anderlecht.

Lokonga has struggled this season in his temporary spell with Crystal Palace, making just nine appearances for the Eagles since his January arrival, but the Clarets could hand him another top flight opportunity.

Burnley have already completed one signing this summer, with defender Jordan Beyer joining permanently from Borussia Monchengladbach after a successful loan spell.

Are these the right priorities for Burnley?

It is right that Burnley are willing to spend significantly this summer and with Kompany staying at the club, they have an excellent chance of success in the Premier League if they can recruit wisely.

While Muric has kept 19 clean sheets this season, he has made some high-profile mistakes and looked uncertain when playing out from the back which could cost the Clarets in the top flight, so it is understandable Kompany is looking to strengthen in this area.

Trafford would need patience as he adapts to a higher level, but he has shown qualities that suggest he is more than capable of making the step up during his loan spell with Bolton this season, and he would be a smart long-term investment.

With Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Ian Maatsen returning to Manchester City and Chelsea respectively, defensive reinforcements are definitely needed, while additions in the forward areas will also be required after Ashley Barnes' departure.

The Clarets current squad would likely be competitive in the top flight, but given Kompany's outstanding recruitment record, you would back him to take them to the next level this summer.