This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky looks set to be a "really smart" signing for Burnley after his move to Turf Moor.

That's according to Football League World's Burnley fan pundit, Ben Livingstone, who has praised a number of attributes of the goalkeeper's game.

The Clarets are of course looking to bounce back after relegation from the Premier League last season, having spent just a single year in the top-flight of English football.

As well as bringing in Scott Parker to replace Bayern Munich bound Vincent Kompany as manager, they have so far added four new signings to their first-team squad. which includes the addition of Hladky himself.

Burnley signing of ex-Ipswich Town goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky is a promising oneBurnley have allowed several goalkeepers to leave the club this summer, with Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Aro Muric and Lawrence Vigouroux joined Birmingham, Ipswich and Swansea respectively.

That has left them needing extra options between the posts, and Hladky has been signed to fill that role alongside James Trafford, who has been the subject of bids from Newcastle this summer.

Hladky has signed for Burnley on a free transfer, following the expiration of his contract with Ipswich themselves at the end of last season.

The Czech spent the last three years at Portman Road after signing from Salford City, but only became a regular for the Tractor Boys last season after an injury to Christian Walton.

He never looked back though and retained his starting spot even when the towering Walton was fit, as Kieran McKenna's side won promotion from the Championship to the Premier League.

Vaclav Hladky 2023/24 Championship stats for Ipswich Town - from SofaScore Appearances 46 Goals Conceded 57 Saves per Game 2.5 Goals Prevented -2.93 Penalties Saved 0/3 Clean Sheets 14 Pass Success Rate 84%

Now though, Hladky has returned to the Championship, after signing a two-year contract with Burnley that will keep him at Turf Moor until the end of the 2025/26 season.

It seems as though that is a signing that has the potential to go down rather well with Clarets supporters if he meets expectations, judging by these comments from Livingstone.

When asked by Football League World what he makes of the signing of Hladky, the Burnley fan said: "I quite like the addition of Hladky. He's only had one really good season in football with Ipswich; before that he was in League Two.

"But he was really good last season. His shot-stopping is fantastic, his distribution is really good. He's almost like a bit of an older Muric, which could actually play into our hands a bit.

"He does have a mistake in him, just like Muric did. So it seems like we've got a like-for-like replacement. Obviously he's a lot older, eight years older than Muric is.

"But he seems a good 'keeper, and the rumours are that he's going to be our number two, although I don't know how true they are.

"Trafford could be staying so who knows what's going to happen with that. But I think it's a really smart signing on a free, I think he'd start for most teams in the Championship easily."

Burnley are set to begin their Championship campaign on Monday August 12, when they travel to Kenilworth Road to face another club relegated from the Premier League last season in the form of Luton Town.

Vaclav Hladky should be useful Burnley addition for 2024-25

It does feel as though the signing of Hladky will prove to be a good one for the Clarets in the coming campaign.

With the departures they have seen in that position, a goalkeeper was always going to be high on the agenda this summer.

In Hladky, they have got someone who can obviously fill that role, and is coming off the back of winning promotion at this level last season.

Given Burnley themselves will be aiming for a swift return to the Premier League this season, his experience in doing that will certainly be useful.

Considering he was an ever-present for Ipswich last season, there should also be no concerns if they need to hand him the number one role in the coming campaign, should Trafford move on.

The fact this was done on a free transfer is also a benefit, keeping funds available to invest in other areas in the squad as well.

So with all that in mind, the signing of Hladky does feel as though it is a rather smart piece of business for Burnley to have got done this summer.