Burnley winger Mike Tresor looks set to remain at Turf Moor past the transfer deadline with his loan move to Ligue 1 OGC Nice facing complications around potential fees involved in the deal.

Tresor joined the Clarets last summer on a season-long loan move from Belgian side Genk, and his temporary move was made permanent in May after Burnley were obligated to trigger the fee included in the original deal.

The attacking midfielder was always expected to depart this summer though, but it now looks as though a proposed move to Ligue 1 could be off - but Dutch giants Ajax are waiting to pounce potentially, with their deadline not being until Monday.

Mike Tresor transfer latest as Nice transfer talks stall

Journalist Sacha Tavolieri has claimed that the two clubs are in disagreement over the terms of the 25-year-old's prposed loan deal, with the Clarets currently asking too much of a fee in order to make the move happen.

Tavolieri has also stated that talks are still ongoing though, with a deal seemingly still possible, but it has been complicated due to Burnley's desire to add a loan fee to the contract, which Nice are not receptive to.

The Belgian winger reportedly wants to make the move to the south of France happen, due to a likely desire to play top-flight football, but he will remain a Burnley player until at least the January window unless the two parties can reach an agreement.

Foot Mercato first stated on August 26 that Nice were tracking the 25-year-old's services, and they followed that up with a fresh report this morning that claimed that negotiations had been opened a few days ago and were progressing well with only a few details to be settled between the player and the French outfit, yet it now looks as if a snag has emerged late in the process.

Ajax though could well be waiting to strike a deal, according to Tavolieri, with the Dutch side not having their deadline until Monday, September 2.

Should Nice pull out of a deal for Tresor, Burnley still therefore have options when it comes to getting rid of Tresor, with it looking like the playmaker has little future in Lancashire - although there is a small chance that he could be re-integrated into Parker's squad should a move not arise.

Mike Tresor could be key to Scott Parker's Burnley side despite woes

Burnley suffered a tough relegation back to the Championship under Vincent Kompany last season, and Tresor did not cover himself in glory in his loan spell, with 19 appearances in all competitions throughout the season - only four of those being starts and no goals or assists registered for the Clarets.

It may have come as a surprise that he stuck around at Turf Moor for good this summer after a poor temporary spell, but Burnley had reportedly made his loan move a permanent one back in October due to the terms of his contract, with a £16m, five-year deal thought to have been agreed prior to the loan.

It is clear that Tresor can be a top player though, after his impressive 2022/23 season in the Jupiler Pro League with Genk in which he notched eight goals and 24 assists in 42 games in all competitions as they finished second in the league.

Mike Tresor's Genk Stats Prior To Burnley Move Games 84 Goals 9 Assists 33 Stats as per Transfermarkt

He is now just coming back from a long-term injury that has seen him miss out on most of Burnley's pre-season and the early stages of Scott Parker's reign, but if he does stay, and is back fit and firing soon, then he could be a huge asset to the new boss in the second-tier this season.