Burnley and Fahd Moufi appear to be having second thoughts on their once likely transfer agreement.

Vincent Kompany is planning for Burnley's Premier League return next season, with the Clarets securing promotion over Easter and the Championship title on April 25th against Blackburn Rovers.

Attention is starting to drift onto recruitment now, as Burnley look to build on a tremendous season back in the Premier League.

Will Burnley sign Fahd Moufi?

One player that's been linked with a move to Turf Moor is Moufi of Portimonense S.C.

A report from FootMercato has touched on the links between the two parties today, stating that "contrary to what the Portuguese press has revealed, Fahd Moufi is not yet sure to engage with Burnley".

It's noted how Burnley had an agreement with the 26-year-old in the winter, yet promotion to the Premier League has potentially changed things given "Vincent Kompany's club could target another profile".

Those second thoughts are mutual, too, with the report stating how Moufi is favouring a move to France for personal reasons and has a number of clubs that have shown an interest in the Moroccan.

Moufi has made 27 appearances for Portimonense in the Primeira Liga this season, scoring two goals and registering one assist.

Do Burnley need to upgrade Connor Roberts?

Kompany settled on Connor Roberts as Burnley's right-back option during the 22/23 title-winning campaign.

The 27-year-old was particularly impressive after the World Cup break and has four goals and five assists in 41 appearances this season for the Clarets. It was his goal in the 2-1 win over Middlesbrough on Good Friday that sealed promotion back to the Premier League.

Roberts has one season of Premier League experience under his belt, having played 21 times during the 2021/22 campaign as Burnley were relegated back into the EFL.

Quite whether Kompany feels he needs an upgrade in the right-back position remains to be seen. The fact the club are backtracking on a target they had in mind over the winter maybe tells you that Roberts' post-World Cup form has given Burnley something to think about.

What next for Burnley?

Burnley clinched the Championship title at Blackburn on Tuesday night, yet they still have two fixtures remaining this season before attention can fully turn to planning for life as a Premier League club again.

Kompany's side take on Bristol City at Ashton Gate before hosting Cardiff City on the final day of the season.