Highlights Millwall signs Japhet Tanganga on loan, highlighting the need for reinforcements as they sit 18th in the Championship.

Millwall is close to signing striker Michael Obafemi from Burnley, adding depth to their attack.

The signing of Obafemi could potentially open the door for the departure of long-serving player Tom Bradshaw before the transfer window ends.

After a quiet start to the January transfer window, Millwall completed their first piece of business last week, with a rather eye-catching signing.

That came in the form of Japhet Tanganga, with the centre-back joining on loan from Tottenham, in a deal until the end of the season.

However, following confirmation of that move, Millwall were then handed a reminder of the work they still need to do in the market at the weekend, with a 2-0 defeat away at relegation-threatened QPR.

Indeed, the Lions themselves are not entirely out of the woods yet, as they sit 18th in the Championship table, eight points clear of the bottom three, with 18 games still to be played, further highlighting the importance of more reinforcements.

As a result, it does seem as though the club are now closing in on another addition to boost Joe Edwards' squad, for the remainder of the campaign.

Obafemi close to Millwall move

On Monday, journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that Millwall had reached an agreement in principle with Burnley, for the signing of striker Michael Obafemi.

That was then followed up a day later, with the news that 23-year-old is now set for a medical ahead of a move to The Den.

Although things have not always worked out for Obafemi at Burnley due to fitness issues and a struggle for game time, he has previously shown his ability to get goals at Championship level with Swansea, and did play some part in the Clarets' promotion from this level last season.

Michael Obafemi career by club - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Southampton 39 5 4 Swansea City 52 15 4 Burnley 16 2 1 As of 23rd January 2024

As a result, the Republic of Ireland international could certainly be a useful addition for Millwall between now and the end of the season.

However, there is an argument, that this move could also open the door for the departure of one long-serving Millwall player, before the January transfer window closes.

Obafemi signing could allow for Bradshaw exit

Earlier this month, it was reported that Tom Bradshaw, despite an ongoing hamstring injury, is among the players who could be set to leave Millwall this month.

The Wales international joined the club in the summer of 2018, and he has been there ever since, scoring 44 goals in 188 appearances in all competitions for the club.

However, it was suggested that the 31-year-old could attract a number of suitors this month, and the signing of Obafemi could make a move to one of those more likely.

With the addition of the Burnley man on loan until the end of the season, Millwall will have secured themselves cover for the potential departure of Bradshaw, with both players more than capable of leading an attack at this level.

Indeed, given Burnley and Obafemi will no doubt expect him to play regularly while he is at The Den, that could also push Bradshaw further down the pecking order for the club.

That could in turn, mean that cashing in on him could make more sense, giving Millwall the chance to reinvest further in their squad, while allowing the Welshman to get the game time he surely wants once he fully fit again.

Related Millwall closing in on loan swoop for Burnley forward Michael Obafemi is set to spend the second half of the season with Joe Edwards' Lions

You feel that could be particularly pertinent when it comes to Bradshaw himself, given he is now into the final six months of his contract with the club.

Consequently, this is the Lions' last chance to cash in on him, so they may want to take that opportunity while it is still there, with the signing of Obafemi ensuring they can do so, without leaving themselves short in attack.

With all that in mind, it does seem as though the next signing Millwall look set to make in the January transfer window, could certainly make a departure from the club more likely as well.