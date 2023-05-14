Burnley are interested in Union Berlin forward Sheraldo Becker, although they will face competition for his signature from West Ham and Fulham.

Who is Sheraldo Becker?

Urs Fischer’s side have been one of the success stories of German football this season, as they currently sit third in the Bundesliga, with Union Berlin realistically needing just three points from their final two games to guarantee Champions League football.

And, whilst it’s most certainly a team effort, there’s no doubting that Becker has been key to their remarkable campaign.

The 28-year-old scored two and assisted two in the crucial win over Freiburg this weekend, to take his tally to 11 goals and seven assists in the league this season.

Unsurprisingly, such form has attracted attention elsewhere, with the Daily Mail revealing that the Clarets and the two London clubs are keeping tabs on Becker ahead of the transfer window. The report indicates that a fee in the region of £15m may be required to get the deal done.

It’s added that Union Berlin would like to keep hold of the attacker, but with his deal running out in 2024, there is an understanding that they will have to cash in if fresh terms can’t be agreed.

After a fantastic season, Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has made it clear that he wants to strengthen the squad this summer, with reinforcements in the final third likely to be a priority, even if scoring goals wasn’t a problem for the side in the Championship.

Becker has qualities that suit Burnley

For anyone who hasn’t seen Becker play, his game is all about pace, movement and offering a threat in behind. So, that makes him the sort of player that could thrive at Burnley, as they move the ball well and are always looking to stretch the game.

You only have to see his numbers in the Bundesliga to know that Becker is a real talent, and if Burnley could convince him to join from a club that is likely to be playing in the Champions League, it would be a real coup. However, it’s not going to be straightforward with Fulham and West Ham also keeping tabs on Becker.

So, it will be interesting to see how it plays out this summer, but it seems clear Burnley are looking to bring in new attacking options, and getting Becker over the line would be a great start to the window.