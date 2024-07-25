Highlights Trabzonspor interested in Weghorst, a potential important move with his impact elsewhere.

Turkish Super Lig outfit Trabzonspor have taken an interest in Burnley striker Wout Weghorst, according to manager Abdullah Avci.

Speaking to Isci Haber, their manager Avci admitted that it would be an "important" move for his team if they were able to get a deal for the Burnley striker over the line.

The Dutchman has spent much of his time at Turf Moor out on loan elsewhere, after failing to make an impact for the Clarets during the early stages of his spell there.

When the Lancashire side were relegated, Turkish team Besiktas took him on loan, with the player making an excellent impact there.

He then spent the second half of the 2022/23 season on loan at Manchester United, having a golden opportunity to make his mark at Old Trafford.

Unfortunately, he was unable to score regularly for the Red Devils, but did enough to earn himself another temporary switch last summer, moving to Germany to link up with Hoffenheim.

Wout Weghorst's 2023/24 campaign at TSG Hoffenheim (All competitions) Appearances 30 Goals 7 Assists 4

Not only has he had the chance to put himself in the shop window there, but he also had the opportunity to perform for the Netherlands at the Euros this summer.

They managed to reach the semi-final stage of the competition, before they were knocked out by England.

He scored in their opening group game against Poland and also managed to register an assist, with those contributions potentially putting interested clubs on red alert.

With the player's contract expiring in 2025, the Clarets may be keen to sell the player permanently this summer, but it remains to be seen whether he will leave and if so, whether he will leave permanently or on loan.

Often, managers aren't keen to name specific individuals when talking about transfer targets, but Avci wasn't shy about naming Weghorst as a potential option and namechecked Southampton loanee Paul Onuachu as the type of signing he was keen to avoid.

He told Isci Haber (via Turkish Football): "We did not get enough of Onuachu last season.

"He first went to the African Cup with the Nigerian national team, then suffered an injury.

"I don’t want to face the same problems again, that’s why Weghorst is a name that suits us better. If we finalise his transfer, it will be an important development for us."

Burnley should be looking to offload Wout Weghorst

According to Alan Nixon, Weghorst is planning on leaving Turf Moor this summer.

If the player has taken this stance, the Clarets should definitely be looking to offload him.

Parker should only be looking to retain players who want to fight for the Clarets' cause and if Weghorst isn't prepared to do his best to get the club back to the top level, it would be best for all parties if he left.

With his contract situation in mind, offloading him permanently would be ideal because it would give Parker some extra money to spend in the transfer market, as they look to strengthen enough to compete with the likes of Leeds United and Sheffield United next season.

But even if a club is prepared to pay his wages, that would be a financial boost, considering he isn't likely to be on a modest salary at Turf Moor.