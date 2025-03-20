This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Burnley's Turf Moor stadium is one of the most iconic venues in the Championship, and indeed, English football.

Home of the Clarets since 1883, it's one of the oldest and continuously used grounds in English football, and has been the stage for some memorable moments in Burnley's long history.

In the days where football clubs are routinely moving into modern stadiums that many criticise as lacking in soul and character, Turf Moor's storied walls retain that old school, breath of fresh, yet nostalgic air for supporters.

"In need of a revamp" - Potential area for Turf Moor improvement identified

We asked our Burnley fan pundit, Will Lancaster: 'If you could improve or change on thing about Turf Moor, what would it be and why?'

Lancaster said: "I think a lot of Burnley fans would be in agreement that either the Bob Lord, or the Cricket Field Stand probably need to be improved.

"We've seen massive improvements to the general upkeep of the stadium in recent years. Obviously, the LED installation is one of the leading ones in Europe apparently, according to the owners.

"The introduction of the disabled access, they've got their own stand sort of built-in to the side of the Jimmy Mac lower at the moment, so there has been considerable improvement.

Burnley's league record at Turf Moor - per FotMob Season League Games Wins Draws Defeats Points 24/25 Championship 19 10 9 0 39 23/24 Premier League 19 2 4 13 10 22/23 Championship 23 16 6 1 54 21/22 Premier League 19 5 6 8 21 20/21 Premier League 19 4 6 9 18

"That should be noted, but, I think the Bob Lord especially is probably in need of a bit of a revamp. It's not quite as modernised as the rest of the stadium.

"I've never been in the Cricket Field Stand myself, but you hear of away fans complaining about the concourse and stuff like that. I can imagine when you're sat in that stand, and you're looking out onto the long side and the Jimmy Mac, then it is quite a vast difference, I'd say.

"In terms of modernity and just general aesthetics, I guess. So I would definitely say one of those two stands being improved is probably, if we have another sustained run in the Premier League, quite a necessity."

Burnley's Turf Moor challenge revolves around retaining old school feel, but meeting fan needs and expectations

With a stadium like Turf Moor, keeping that historic and nostalgic feel is so important.

Venues such as Burnley's home ground are slowly starting to die out, especially towards the top of the English football pyramid, and that claustrophobic, on top of the pitch feel that Turf Moor has is a tool that Clarets fans have been weaponising from its stands for so many years.

However, the club also has to ensure that fans are receiving a good experience from a comfort and health and safety standpoint, and if there are concerns over whether certain areas of the ground, such as the Bob Lord Stand, are potentially not meeting that, then modernisation is often required.

It's a tough balance to strike, and it will no doubt be a topic of conversation that will divide Clarets fans between those wanting to lean into Turf Moor's nastiness and unpleasantness from a visiting team's perspective, and those wishing to see the ground undergo somewhat of a makeover.