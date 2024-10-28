This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

James Trafford has quickly become a talking point at Burnley, with his skill-set highlighting him as one of the most promising young goalkeepers in the English game prior to his arrival.

However, there have been inconsistencies after a difficult first Premier League campaign for the young Burnley goalkeeper. Trafford's shot-stopping abilities were among his standout attributes for Bolton Wanderers and during England's U-21 EURO triumph, with sharp reflexes and a fearless approach in one-on-one situations.

However, Trafford's strengths extend beyond traditional goalkeeping. His distribution is notably polished, and he often looks to initiate attacks from the back, showcasing his composure and accuracy when playing out to Burnley’s defenders. This modern, ball-playing approach makes him a valuable asset in Vincent Kompany's system and should be a benefit under Scott Parker.

Still, there are areas where Trafford can develop. His decision-making, particularly when rushing off his line, has occasionally put Burnley in risky situations. Additionally, his long-range passing, while improving, lacks the consistency to fully exploit counter-attacking opportunities.

Despite these areas for growth and development, Trafford’s talent and potential make him an exciting presence for Burnley as he continues to grow under Parker's guidance and in a league below where he struggled last term.

The view on James Trafford's future at Burnley ahead of the January transfer window

His form so far has seen him pick up five clean sheets in five games, whilst Trafford has conceded just five times and proven to be a big part in Burnley's start to the season, which will naturally bring about interest once again from top-flight teams.

FLW’s Burnley fan pundit Nathan Rogers would not sell him for any price in January after we asked him for his thoughts regarding potential January interest and a possible transfer fee that it would take for the club to sell.

He said: "I don't think we accept any price for James Trafford in January, and that's the end of that.

"I'm not accepting any price for Trafford; he's been absolutely pivotal in our clean sheet performances this season.

"Yes, he's got his downfalls. He is a young goalkeeper and it's the first time he's played in the Championship, as well as only just playing in the Premier League.

"He's on a new learning curve and a new journey, but he's been pivotal in that continuity with the back line and he's got a good relationship built up now with the two centre-backs.

"We are creating quite a solid and comfortable back line, which very rarely gets interrupted and disrupted with changes.

"That's key to a 'keeper, with continuity and being comfortable with the players in front of you is key.

"I think it is benefitting his game. Yes, there are flaws to James Trafford's game, but is he one of the better goalkeepers in this league? Yes.

"Will he go on to have a successful England career and Premier League career? Absolutely, I easily envisage him being around the England set up for years to come.

"I'd even go out on a limb and say that he will be England's No.1, and that is not even for debate in my eyes.

"He's been a fond favourite in the FA and England set up, and he will continue to be that and to get game time.

"But in January, like I say, he is a no-go for me. We do not sell Trafford whatsoever.

"Maybe in the summer, yes, but as for January? I would not accept a single penny.

"I wouldn't even consider opening the email if they sent one through if they offered James Trafford a transfer."

James Trafford's Burnley potential

Trafford is a young player who has a bright future ahead of him, given how highly rated he is in the game, and his involvement in England's set up proves that despite being part of a Burnley team that were relegated.

Kompany departed, and when one of Parker's first recruits was Václav Hladký, many thought the game was up for Trafford; but to the surprise of many, Parker gave him the vote of confidence as his number one. Trafford is a player that was always expected to receive interest, though, especially now he is playing well.

A summer move never materialised despite intense interest from Newcastle United, who reportedly had a £16 million bid rejected for Trafford over the summer, with Burnley believed to have been holding out for a fee north of £20 million.

Suddenly Burnley's call to keep him seems a measured one, as sitting second in the table, Trafford has certainly helped contribute in a positive way this time around.