Former England international Carlton Palmer believes Burnley need to act fast to tie down CJ Egan-Riley, Connor Roberts and Josh Brownhill so they can focus on the task at hand in the Championship this season.

Parker revealed to the Burnley Express this week that contract talks are ongoing with the influential trio right now, and wants to avoid any distractions with the playing squad ahead of what promises to be a crucial end to their season in the second tier.

Heading into Friday night’s clash with Sheffield Wednesday at Turf Moor, the Clarets find themselves five points off of Sheffield United in the final automatic promotion place, with work to do if they are to catch the Blades and seal an immediate return to the Premier League.

With that in mind, Palmer believes getting talks done as quickly as possible could help their plight in the weeks to come, although was league the Lancashire side find themselves in next season could well determine any decisions made by the players in question.

Carlton Palmer urges Burnley to take contract action ahead of Burnley promotion push

Egan-Riley, Roberts and Brownhill have all played their part in Burnley’s promotion push this season, as Scott Parker’s resilient side continue to put themselves in contention for a spot back in the top flight.

The first two of that trio have played a major part in keeping the majority of the Championship at bay this season, with the Clarets conceding just nine league goals in their 33 matches and keeping 24 clean sheets to date.

Brownhill’s influence further up the field can never be understated, with the 29-year-old so often being the catalyst for creativity in the final third, with no other teammate topping his 13 goal contributions so far this season.

With all three proving their worth as part of a promotion-chasing side, Palmer believes it is imperative to get contract negotiations settled as soon as possible, before other interested parties start to gather.

The ex-Premeir League midfielder said of the situation: “Burnley and Scott Parker have revealed that they are keen to retain the services of three players who are currently going to be out of contract, that is CJ Egan-Riley, Connor Roberts and Josh Brownhill.

“He has confirmed that contract talks are underway to keep these players at the football club, but he has said that he does not want the players to be distracted from the job in hand.

“They still have a lot of work to do; they are five points behind Sheffield United and seven points behind the leaders Leeds United, so they have a lot of work to do if they are going to seal automatic promotion, I think they are going to be in the play-offs.

Championship table (as of 20/02) Pos. Team GP GD P 1. Leeds United 33 +48 72 2. Sheffield United 33 +24 70 3. Burnley 33 +30 65 4. Sunderland 33 +20 62 5. Blackburn Rovers 33 +8 51 6. West Brom 33 +11 48

“Obviously, he is looking at the players that have performed admirably, and you need to keep the squad of players. I think they are going be in the play-offs and you don’t want an issue with these players having their heads turned, as other clubs could be interested in them.

“It is good news for Burnley and good news for the supporters. Hopefully they can keep these three tied down as quickly as possible, and they can focus on the job in hand which is to get promotion back to the Premier League.”

Burnley will want to avoid summer exodus as Josh Brownhill, CJ Egan-Riley, Connor Roberts talks continue

Promotion to the Premier League could make all the difference in who Burnley manage to retain at the end of this season, with the trio in question all likely to have their suitors once the summer comes around.

Brownhill is one player who has had plenty of interest from clubs in the past, with Leeds United, West Ham, Brighton and Fulham all linked in the recent winter transfer window as his contract runs towards its conclusion.

Having made appearances for England at youth level, Egan-Riley [pictured] has come of age during the current campaign, with the former Manchester City man earning his stripes as part of a stingy backline, and will likely have his admirers should he become available in the summer.

Roberts has caught the eye of Brentford and Feyenoord in the past, and could also find himself a new destination to play his football if things aren’t resolved soon, making these negotiations decisive in Burnley’s future summer business.

With a number of loanees also set to leave the club, as well as Jonjo Shelvey, Ashley Barnes and Nathan Redmond, there could be plenty of activity around Turf Moor during the off-season, with plenty of it hinging on what division the Clarets find themselves in.