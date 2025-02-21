This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Burnley have been told to strike a deal for West Bromwich Albion playmaker Grady Diangana, who is currently set to leave the Championship side as a free agent this summer.

Diangana is approaching the end of his current contract with the club. At this moment in time, fresh terms have not yet been struck, meaning he is representing one of the most high-profile potential free agent picks on the second-tier market.

The 26-year-old has real pedigree at Championship level, having made close to 200 appearances for West Brom. Diangana, who first signed for the Baggies in a deal worth a reported £18 million back in 2020 after a successful loan stint, has struggled over the years with both injuries and inconsistency.

However, his talent remains in little doubt. The technically gifted attacker can play on the right-hand side or through the middle as an attacking midfielder and enjoyed his best-ever season last time out by registering seven goals and eight assists to help the Baggies to a top-six finish.

Grady Diangana's career stats by club via FotMob, as of February 21 Years Club Appearances Goals Assists 2016-2020 West Ham United 21 2 1 2019-2020 West Bromwich Albion (loan) 31 8 6 2020- West Bromwich Albion 161 18 14

Diangana currently has four goals and two assists under his belt this season.

Burrnley told to sign West Brom star Grady Diangana this summer

FLW asked our Clarets fan pundit, Will Lancaster, to name one player who is out of contract this summer that Burnley should be eyeing up a move for.

Will has always been a fan of Diangana's, and has urged Scott Parker to consider a move for the ex-West Ham United prospect.

"There's always good quality in the Championship that teams should be looking to exploit," Will told FLW.

"It's just a shame that three of the best ones on the list of out-of-contract players are Josh Brownhill, Connor Roberts and Nathan Redmond.

"So with that in mind, you would probably be looking at a replacement for either Brownhill or Roberts. In the last few weeks, we seem to have found our Brownhill replacement in Hannibal Mejibri, so you would ideally be looking at a right-back but there are not many on the list.

"In terms of just stealing an absolute talent, with Redmond likely to be off, Grady Diangana is one that sticks out in my mind. I think Burnley were linked with him in the January window so there is likely to be interest there.

"He's only 26 years of age and would bring down the average age of the squad if Redmond was to leave. He's got genuine Championship quality, he's been a stalwart for West Brom.

"25 goals in the Championship throughout his career, 21 assists and he's still featuring quite prominently for West Brom. He's a player I've always liked the look of - skilful, exciting, gets you off your seat.

"Burnley don't have a lot of natural right-sided wingers. Our wingers are best cutting in from the left-hand side, Luca Koleosho is the only one who can rival him in being an out-and-out winger on that right, because Marcus Edwards and Manuel Benson are left-footed.

"He's certainly one who I would be having a look at."

Potential Burnley, Grady Diangana pursuit should only happen in Championship

Diangana is certainly a talented player, even if there is a feeling we are yet to see the very best of him on a more consistent basis. Nonetheless, it's a pursuit that should only really happen if Burnley fall short in the race for promotion to the Premier League.

The Clarets are still in the running for automatic promotion but face stiff competition from the current top-two in Leeds United and Sheffield United, meaning Parker may have to try and lead his side back to the promised land through the play-offs. The outcome of that would likely dictate any potential move for Diangana, as Burnley could well set their sights higher if they achieve promotion.

Diangana would be an inspired acquisition for most Championship sides, even as a squad player, though they may have to be a bit more ambitious in the event of a swift top-flight return.