Burnley, Brentford and Wolves are all interested in Almeria striker El Bilal Toure ahead of the summer transfer window.

Who is El Bilal Toure?

A 21-year-old striker, Toure has enjoyed a positive first season in La Liga with the Spanish side, scoring six goals in 19 appearances as they battle to stay in the top-flight.

As well as the decent goal return, the Mali international has impressed with his physicality and how he leads the line, which has prompted comparisons to Didier Drogba.

And, according to the Daily Mail, Toure is a man in-demand, with the Clarets, the Bees and Wolves all keeping tabs on the player.

The update states a fee in the region of £25m would convince Almeria to sell their star asset this summer, which would represent good business considering he only joined a year ago from French side Reims.

Whilst all three clubs are obviously going to be able to offer Premier League football next season, it is claimed that Wolves could hold an advantage in this battle as they are ‘understood to have a good relationship’ with key figures at Almeria.

Bringing in a new number nine is likely to be a priority for Vincent Kompany following Burnley’s promotion, as the influential Ashley Barnes is moving on as his contract runs down.

As it stands, Nathan Tella will also be departing, as he returns to Southampton following a successful loan spell. Even though he isn’t a natural striker, Tella was Burnley’s top scorer with 17, so those goals may also need to be replaced.

Burnley facing up for huge summer

This is an example of the challenge facing Burnley this summer, as the Premier League is hugely competitive, and they may not get a free run at players they want to sign. Clearly, Toure is an exciting talent, and whilst the fee may seem steep for someone who is relatively unproven, he does have the potential to be a very good player.

From Kompany’s perspective, he will want a striker who can do a similar job to Barnes in the sense that they hold the ball up, bring others into play and act as the focal point for this side.

So, it will be interesting to see who does come through the door in the coming months, but Burnley fans will have full trust in Kompany and the recruitment team, who have done a superb job in the past year.