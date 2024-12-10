Burnley's hopes of landing Evan Ferguson in January seem to have taken a massive hit with news that West Ham United could make a play to sign the frontman in the coming weeks.

That's according to TBR Football, who credit the Hammers with an interest in Ferguson ahead of the January window, with boss Julen Lopetegui looking for a striker to ease their relegation fears.

That's a crushing blow to Burnley, who are also believed to be interested in signing Ferguson in January, with a potential loan deal mooted, but with top-flight competition, that move now seems unlikely.

Cynics may say that, valued at £60m, a move for Ferguson was always unlikely, but with the Clarets one of few clubs credited with an interest at the time, a move did seem plausible.

West Ham are also looking at other striking targets

The only silver lining for Burnley in this latest link, is that TBR Football report that West Ham are casting their net far and wide in their search for a striker, with Jonathan Burkardt and Yuri Alberto also believed to be under consideration.

Burnley will hope they go for one of the other two, but a move for Ferguson would seem to be a more sure-fire bet for the Hammers who, in the perilous-looking position they find themselves in, need someone to hit the ground running.

Brighton have reportedly made Ferguson available for loan in January, and the in-demand forward is believed to have suitors in all top-five European leagues.

Evan Ferguson's 24/25 Premier League stats (Transfermarkt) Appearances 10 Minutes played 197 Goals 1 Assists 0

Ferguson has been something of a bit-part player for the Seagulls this season as he continues to get up to speed after an injury.

Premier League interest will be a crushing blow for Burnley

Signing a player valued at around £60m was always likely to be improbable for a side in the Championship, but it was hoped that the pull of regular game time and the chance to score goals in the second tier could've been attractive.

It still could be, as no move is set in stone, but it's hard to see how Burnley compete with the likes of West Ham or any other club in Europe's top-five leagues.

Ferguson would undoubtedly have been the premier pick for the Clarets in January, and if it's not to be him, then it's back to the drawing board in terms of who they'll sign to plug their striking hole.

It's widely acknowledged that a number nine is Burnley's priority in January, so to see this deal potentially get away from them will be disheartening.