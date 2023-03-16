Burnley continued their impressive march towards the Championship title and promotion last night with a 3-1 victory over Hull City.

Southampton loanee Nathan Tella was once again the star of the show for the Clarets, netting a hat-trick for Burnley on the night, ensuring that Ozan Tufan's 93rd minute strike was nothing more than a consolation.

With the win, Burnley's lead at the top of the Championship remains at 13 points over Sheffield United in second, and was extended to 19 points over third-placed Middlesbrough.

Indeed, as it has done for quite some time, it continues to only look like a matter of time before Vincent Kompany's side's promotion is confirmed.

A big part of the club's success this season has been signing Nathan Tella on loan from Southampton last summer, with the 23-year-old starring once again in the Hull victory last night.

Tella even took to social media after the match to issue the following six-word message.

Indeed, on Instagram, he wrote: "⚽️⚽️⚽️what a team! what a night! #UTC."

Tella's tally for the campaign now stands at 17 goals in 34 Championship appearances so far this season.

Added to that, Tella also has three league assists to his name, as well as two goals in the FA Cup.

The Verdict

Week by week we are running out of words to describe just how good Vincent Kompany's Burnley side have been this season.

Even with such a commanding lead over their opponents in the league, the Clarets show no sign of slowing down just yet.

Neither does Southampton loanee Nathan Tella, who has been a revelation for Burnley this season.

Given his fine form, you'd have to think that Vincent Kompany and those in charge of transfers at Turf Moor will do everything they can to turn his loan stay in to a permanent one this summer.