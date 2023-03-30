With the final stages of the Championship campaign getting underway on Friday night, it only seems right that Burnley are one of the teams involved.

The Clarets have been far and away the standout side in the division so far this season and, with eight games remaining, look like champions elect.

Indeed, they currently sit top of the pile in the second tier, a very comfortable 13 points clear of Sheffield United in second, and with an even more comfortable gap over Middlesbrough in third.

They could extend those gaps to 16 and 19 points respectively on Friday night with a win over Sunderland, and move one step closer to promotion and the league title.

How is Sunderland's form?

It promises to be a tough test, though, given the situation that Sunderland still have, mathematically, plenty to play for this campaign.

At present, the Black Cats sit 11th in the league standings and still have an outside chance at reaching the play-off places.

It must be said that doing so looks unlikely, however, and would take a sensational run of form between now and the end of the season.

Indeed, Tony Mowbray's side are currently seven points behind sixth-placed Millwall with just eight games remaining, which is a significant gap at this stage.

Their play-off hopes has not been helped by their recent struggles, with just one league win in their last five matches, and a further injury blow this week having lost Jewison Bennette for the rest of the season.

What is the latest Burnley team news?

As is custom, Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has been speaking to the media ahead of Friday night's clash.

In good news, the Clarets boss confirmed that all of his players have returned from international duty fit and fresh.

This is very positive news given that midweek reports suggested that defender Hjalmar Ekdal could miss out on Friday night after he was forced off with an injury for Sweden against Azerbaijan in midweek.

There is one negative for Burnley at the moment, though.

Clarets boss Vincent Kompany confirmed that Lyle Foster is yet to return from international duty due to an issue with his passport.

He is fit and healthy, however, he is still to come back, which could potentially put him in doubt for tomorrow night's clash.

With everyone else available at present, Kompany confirmed his discussions pre-match will revolve around the match fitness of returning players, and form.