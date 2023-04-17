Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has indicated that he wants to give some fringe players a chance to shine between now and the end of the season, with the Belgian making six changes for their clash against Reading.

With some of these first-teamers likely to have built up some match fitness following their game time at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, they may be ready to take to the field once more tomorrow evening as the Clarets come up against Rotherham United.

The likes of Scott Twine and Darko Churlinov will be delighted to have played against the Royals, even if they were unable to take all three points away from Berkshire in the end.

Not only will Kompany want to give these fringe players a chance to shine because it will give him an opportunity to see who should be in his plans for next season, but this will also give him the chance to rest key men and that will reduce the likelihood of their most integral players sustaining injuries.

Injuries, however, are unavoidable and the Clarets' boss could be without a number of players going into their midweek battle against the Millers.

We take a look at some of their potential absentees below.

Nathan Tella and Manuel Benson concern

It was hard to watch Tella limp off against the Royals - because it was clear that he was in real pain and was distraught as he made his way off the pitch.

Considering how serious this injury looked, it wouldn't be a surprise if he's out for the season now but it's currently unclear how long he will be unavailable for.

Benson was also forced off with cramp in Berkshire - but Kompany isn't too worried about that. However, it would be a surprise to see him start in midweek considering the other options they have at their disposal.

Other absentees

After picking up an ankle knock against Sheffield United, Kompany opted against playing Josh Brownhill at the weekend, but he's closing in on a return and so is Jay Rodriguez.

However, the duo could potentially be left out again if they aren't deemed 100% fit and ready to play. Rodriguez will need to be managed especially carefully after a long period out.

The one big bit of positive news for the Clarets on Saturday is the fact Anass Zaroury was able to make a return - and he could potentially come in for Tella this evening.

Who could play against Rotherham United?

Bailey Peacock-Farrell was in goal against the Royals and wasn't troubled too much - but it wouldn't be a shock to see Arijanet Muric return between the sticks.

Jordan Beyer and Ameen Al-Dakhil were solid at the back with Charlie Taylor and Connor Roberts also doing a respectable job in Berkshire, so it wouldn't be a surprise if they are all included in the lineup once more.

But there could be some changes in midfield with Tella being withdrawn and his replacement Churlinov failing to impress at the SCL Stadium. Zaroury could come back into the first 11 in their place.

And up top, Lyle Foster didn't do too much so Ashley Barnes could potentially be given the chance to shine, even though he's leaving at the end of the season.