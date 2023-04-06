Burnley travel to the Riverside Stadium to face Middlesbrough in the Championship on Good Friday.

The Clarets will be looking to return to winning ways after being held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by Sunderland at Turf Moor on Friday night, which was the first time they had failed to score at home in the league all season.

However, the draw means they are now 18 league games unbeaten and they also extended their lead over third-placed Boro to 17 points after Michael Carrick's men were beaten at Huddersfield Town.

Vincent Kompany's men can secure promotion to the Premier League on Friday if Luton Town fail to beat Millwall at lunchtime and they pick up all three points on Teesside.

What is the latest Burnley team news ahead of the game?

Kompany has a near fully-fit squad to choose from for game, with the likes of Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Josh Brownhill both making their comebacks from injury against the Black Cats last time out.

The 36-year-old will be boosted by the return of striker Lyle Foster after he missed out against Sunderland due to a passport issue which delayed his return from international duty with South Africa, but fellow frontman Jay Rodriguez remains unavailable.

Speaking about Rodriguez, Kompany told LancsLive: "I still can’t give too much more information. It’s nothing that we have to worry about but he’s not fit yet.

"They’re these little niggles and that’s why I’m very cautious to put a timeline on this type of stuff. You’ve just got to work your way through it and once it’s cleared, it’s cleared. But at the moment he’s not able to play yet and we want to give him the time he needs to recover fully.

"There’s no point in risking him, to damage something any further when I think we have the squad at the moment to support that. The main thing for me is that he gets fit and fully fit, but we think he will be."

Will Burnley be promoted against Middlesbrough?

Kompany will be keen for his side to seal their Premier League return at the earliest opportunity, so if Luton were to fail to beat Millwall earlier in the day, the Clarets will be determined to get the job done.

However, it will be a tough test against a Boro side who are yet to lose at home in the league under Carrick and have won every game following defeat during the 41-year-old's tenure so far.

It promises to be a hugely exciting encounter between two of the division's best sides, with events at The Den likely to determine the Clarets' desire to go all out to win the game.