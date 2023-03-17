Premier League champions Manchester City are the only thing that stand between Burnley and an FA Cup semi-final place at Wembley.

The Clarets have proven themselves a cut above in the Championship this season but head to the Etihad tomorrow to face one of the best sides in Europe.

It will be a homecoming for Vincent Kompany, who Pep Guardiola has once again tipped to replace him at Man City in the build-up, but prior allegiances will be left to one side this weekend and you feel the Belgian would love nothing more than to cause an upset against his former club.

Kompany has arguably the strongest squad in the Championship and with a number of players absent, he'll have to make the most of it as he looks to take Burnley to Wembley.

With that in mind, here are the players set to miss tomorrow's FA Cup quarter-final at the Etihad...

Josh Brownhill

Josh Brownhill is enjoying a fantastic season but will miss Saturday's game through injury, which is a major blow for the Clarets as he has shown his quality at Premier League level before.

Brownhill has been out since he was forced off against Blackpool a few weeks ago but recently returned to training so may be back available after the international break.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis

Even if he wasn't out injured, Man City loanee Taylor Harwood-Bellis would be ineligible to play against his parent club on Saturday.

As it is, the centre-back is still recovering from the foot injury that has kept him sidelined for some time. The 21-year-old was a mainstay in Kompany's side for the first half of the season but hasn't played since January but returned to training recently.

Jay Rodriguez

Kompany is not exactly short of firepower but it does look as though he could be without Jay Rodriguez once again.

The experienced forward made a fast start to the season but injuries have limited his effectiveness in recent months.

The Burnley boss revealed that he was unsure whether Rodriguez would return to match action before the international break and having not even made the bench against Hull City in midweek, it would be a surprise if he's available for Saturday.

With the likes of Lyle Foster and Michael Obafemi available, it looks as though Rodriguez will miss out against Man City but he should be back after the international break as he returned to training recently.