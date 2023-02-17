Burnley team news: The players set to miss Luton match on Saturday

Burnley will be hoping to swiftly return to winning ways when they visit Luton Town’s Kenilworth Road tomorrow afternoon.

Vincent Kompany’s side saw their 10-game winning run come to an end during the week, with the Clarets playing out a 1-1 draw with Watford.

The Lancashire outfit currently lead the way in the second tier by eight points, whilst they also possess a 15-point advantage over Middlesbrough in third place.

The Hatters are another Championship outfit that are currently in fine form with Rob Edwards’ side accumulating 20 points from their last nine league games.

Whilst we wait and see how this clash in Bedfordshire plays out, here, we take a look at the latest Burnley team news…

Jordan Beyer

Jordan Beyer has emerged as a real source of consistency for the Clarets since his loan arrival from Borussia Mönchengladbach in the summer.

However, he will be unavailable for the clash at Luton, and subsequently, Kompany may look to trust Ameen Al-Dakhil once more.

Speaking about Beyer’s current situation, Kompany told Lancs Live: “Like I said before, we don’t think it’s bad, meaning no dramatic scenarios. But the last thing we want to do is make it worse so we’ll see, but we don’t think it’s going to be long.

“It’s just many games so I can’t you exactly which game he’ll be back for.”

Jay Rodriguez and Manuel Benson

The Clarets are also set to be without striker Jay Rodriguez for their trip to Luton, affording potential opportunities to the likes of Lyle Foster, Michael Obafemi or Ashley Barnes.

As for Manuel Benson, he is making good progress in his recovery but a return on Saturday would be too soon.

Sharing an update on the situations of the experienced forward and the exciting winger, Kompany said: “Jay Rodriguez, he’s just had to shake off a couple of things. It was a niggle first and then he felt a little bit sick so that was the second thing that came on top of it, so he’s been a bit unfortunate and it’s nothing more than that.

“Hopefully we’ll have him back soon, but with the run of game, I can’t tell you exactly which game and in terms of Benson, it was a nasty kick and he’s still recovering. We feared the worst initially but we’re just glad that we’ve been able to eliminate that fear. He’s going to be back soon but I don’t know which game as well.”

Taylor Harwood-Bellis

Manchester City loanee Taylor Harwood-Bellis is also out injured at present, missing the last five league games for the Clarets.

Despite making good progress, Kompany expects to be without the young centre-back until at least the international break.