Burnley team news: The players set to miss Hull City match

Burnley will be looking to extend their 17-point cushion inside the automatic promotion places when they travel to Hull City on Wednesday evening.

The Tigers have been much improved in the Championship since the appointment of Liam Rosenior and earned a respectable 1-1 draw at Coventry City at the weekend.

The Clarets’ title procession continued with a 3-0 victory over rock bottom Wigan Athletic as Southampton loanee Nathan Tella came up with a brace for Vincent Kompany’s side.

Though they have enormous strength in depth in the squad, Burnley will be heading to the MKM Stadium without a handful of key players.

Kompany was very positive about players returning soon in his pre-match press conference, but there was no confirmation of returnees.

Here, we have taken a look at the Burnley players set to miss the Tigers clash…

Taylor Harwood-Bellis

Harwood-Bellis has been out since the start of January having been a rock at the heart of defence in the first half of the season.

Hjalmar Ekdal has proved a very smart pick-up so far with the Swede coming in and building a good partnership with Jordan Beyer.

Harwood-Bellis will be featuring for the U21 side as part of his comeback in the next few weeks.

Manuel Benson

Benson has been sidelined since late January but is closing in on a return.

There is a good chance that he does not come back in until after the international break but he may feature in a matchday squad before then.

Jay Rodriguez

Rodriguez is closing in on a return to the first team, but will have to get past Ashley Barnes, Lyle Foster and Michael Obafemi to receive minutes.

Along with Benson, Rodriguez can be expected to feature in the coming weeks.

Josh Brownhill

Brownhill will be available after the international break but will likely miss out against Hull and Manchester City.

Darko Churlinov

It has been a bumpy road to recovery for Churlinov since the turn of the year and the North Macedonian will not be available to feature at Hull.

The 22-year-old may be better off prioritising the shape he can be in when pre-season rolls around.