Burnley team news: The players set to miss Huddersfield match on Saturday

Burnley are back at Turf Moor on Saturday to take on Huddersfield Town and seasoned coach Neil Warnock.

Tom Bradshaw’s 85th-minute equaliser denied them a victory against Millwall at The Den in midweek, which will leave Vincent Kompany desperate to get back to winning ways.

The Championship leaders may be 21 places and 42 points above Huddersfield in the table but Vincent Kompany will know not to underestimate them with Warnock at the helm.

The wily coach came out of retirement to return to the relegation-threatened Terriers 20 years after the start of his first, successful, spell at the Yorkshire club.

There is likely to be a new confidence among the playing squad after Warnock ended their nine-game wait for a victory with a 2-1 win over Birmingham City in his first match at the helm on Saturday.

Having faced the legendary coach as a player on a number of occasions, Kompany will know what to expect from Huddersfield this weekend and will want to set up his team appropriately.

His options may be limited slightly by the players he is missing, however, and with that in mind, we’ve rounded up all the Clarets team news…

Taylor Harwood-Bellis

On-loan Manchester City defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis has been one of the most impressive players in Kompany’s squad this term but his absence is set to go on a little longer.

The foot injury that has kept him out since the FA Cup clash with Bournemouth at the start of January will mean he’s unavailable for the Huddersfield game but, according to the Burnley Express, he could return by the international break at the end of March.

Jay Rodriguez

Jay Rodriguez is set to miss Saturday’s game as well.

The 33-year-old has not featured since the first of their fourth round FA Cup ties against Ipswich Town.

Kompany told Lancs Live earlier this week he has no plan to rush Rodriguez back before he is ready.

Darko Churlinov

Darko Churlinov has missed recent games due to illness but should be back available soon.

His last appearance was Burnley’s FA Cup fourth round replay against Ipswich.

Manuel Benson

Manuel Benson will also be sidelined for the Huddersfield game but there have been a positive update concerning the winger.

According to the Burnley Express, Benson is moving toward full fitness.

The good news

It’s not all bad news for Burnley, however, as centre-back Jordan Beyer will be back in contention for Saturday’s game.

The Borussia Monchengladbach loanee has missed the last two games after suffering a muscle injury against Watford earlier this month but is back fit.

Southampton loanee Nathan Tella is also likely to be available after recovering from a knock to make a late cameo against Millwall.