Burnley team news: The players set to miss Fleetwood Town FA Cup match on Wednesday

Burnley supporters will be very optimistic about sealing a trip to Wembley Stadium in the FA Cup this season.

The Clarets are two games away from a semi final tie, of which would be a great occasion to celebrate the progress that they have made on the pitch this term.

Although they may be motivated by the chance of breaking Reading’s 106-point record in the Championship, with a 19-point cushion inside the automatic promotion places potentially allowing Vincent Kompany to prioritise the FA Cup over the league if he so wishes.

Fleetwood Town are having an excellent first season under Scott Brown’s management, compared to their dreadful 2021/22 campaign, and will be relishing the opportunity to take on a side being labelled the best Championship team ever by some.

Here, we have taken a look at the players that the Cod Army will not have to deal with at Turf Moor on Wednesday…

Darko Churlinov

It has been a bitterly disappointing first season at Burnley for Churlinov, from a personal standpoint, making just one league start for the Clarets.

The 22-year-old played in both matches against Ipswich Town in the last round of the FA Cup, but has not picked up any second tier minutes since and is expected to miss the Fleetwood’s visit.

Ian Maatsen

Maatsen was withdrawn just before the hour mark in Saturday’s 4-0 win over Huddersfield Town, the Chelsea loanee is set to be sidelined after having scans on a shoulder injury since the weekend.

Vitinho and Charlie Taylor are available to come in for the dynamic left back, but neither provide the same kind of attacking threat.

Jay Rodriguez

Rodriguez has been out of action since late January, is believed to be closing in on a return, but with Lyle Foster and Michael Obafemi arriving since he was last first choice number nine, the 33-year-old may be used sparingly between now and the end of the season.

Ashley Barnes may supply the more physical challenge to the Fleetwood backline rather than Rodriguez on this occasion.

Manuel Benson

Benson has not played since late January and is probably the Clarets’ most notable absentee in the final third.

The Belgian has adjusted to English football very quickly but will not be available to test the Cod Army’s full backs one-versus-one.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis

Harwood-Bellis has been out since the first week of January, but the Clarets acted quickly to bring in Hjalmar Ekdal and have not seen a regression in their backline.

Jordan Beyer remains a reliable performer in the backline, although Kompany is set to rotate for the cup clash.