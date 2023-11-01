Burnley return to cup action this midweek after Saturday’s disappointing defeat to Bournemouth.

Vincent Kompany’s side has struggled since gaining promotion from the Championship last season.

The Clarets have won just one of their opening 10 league games, and currently sit inside the relegation zone.

But Wednesday night offers a chance to earn a much-needed distraction as they prepare to take on Everton in the fourth round of the EFL Cup.

Victory will earn them progression to the quarter-final of the competition, going one round better than last year when they were knocked out at this stage by eventual winners Manchester United.

What is the latest Burnley team news?

Burnley could be without Lyle Foster after the forward was absent for the 2-1 loss to the Cherries last weekend.

The forward has been a key figure in Kompany’s squad so far this season, but was unavailable for selection through illness.

It remains to be seen whether he has made a return to full fitness, or if he will be kept out of the team on Wednesday night.

However, Connor Roberts returns to the team following his one-game suspension.

Johann Gudmundsson made his return from injury on Saturday and should be in line for another potential start.

But the likes of Hjalmar Ekdal, Jordan Beyer, Manuel Benson and Michael Obafemi all remain absent through injury.

The quartet will miss the trip to Goodison Park as Kompany awaits their return to full fitness.

What is the latest Everton team news?

Meanwhile, Sean Dyche will be without a few key players himself on Wednesday night.

The likes of Andre Gomes and Dele Alli remain on the sidelines for the Toffees as they recover from long-term injuries.

Seamus Coleman is also still a fitness concern, as he attempts to come back from a nasty injury suffered near the end of the previous campaign.

Otherwise, Dyche has no fresh injury issues to deal with and has a nearly full squad to choose from.

Everton sit above Burnley in the Premier League table, with six points separating the sides.

What are the EFL Cup fourth round fixtures?

Carabao Cup Fixtures w/c October 30th Fixture Date Kick-Off Time Exeter City v Middlesbrough 31/10/23 19:45 Mansfield Town v Port Vale 31/10/23 19:45 West Ham v Arsenal 01/11/23 19:30 (Live on Sky Sports) AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool 01/11/23 19:45 Chelsea v Blackburn Rovers 01/11/23 19:45 Everton v Burnley 01/11/23 19:45 Ipswich Town v Fulham 01/11/23 19:45 Man United v Newcastle United 01/11/23 20:15 (Live on Sky Sports)

Everton earned an important 1-0 away win at West Ham on Sunday to open up a five point gap between Dyche’s side and the relegation zone.

The Toffees have performed well so far this season, perhaps better than their position in the league table suggests, making them clear favourites for their cup clash with Burnley.

The Lancashire outfit has struggled to adapt to the jump up in division, earning just four points from their opening 10 games.

EFL Cup games on TV this week

The cup could offer some solace to the away side, and a win would certainly be a big boost for morale.

However, a lack of goals is proving a real issue for the team, having scored just eight in their opening 10 games in the top flight.

Everton are also much better defensively, conceding just 14 compared to Burnley’s 25.

Dyche will be keen to get a victory over his former side, with this being the first time he faces against Burnley since departing the club April 2022 after a decade in charge at Turf Moor.