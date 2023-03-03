Burnley team news: The players set to miss Blackpool match

Burnley can move one step closer to a return to the Premier League with a win against Lancashire rivals Blackpool on Saturday.

The Clarets are eight points clear at the top of the table and 19 above third-placed Middlesbrough so it does seem only a matter of time until promotion is confirmed.

Vincent Kompany will not want his players to take their foot off the gas, however, to ensure they can wrap up the Championship title as well.

Relegation-threatened Blackpool are the next team in their path as the Clarets head to Bloomfield Road to face Mick McCarthy’s side tomorrow.

The Seasiders are in a tough spot – one place above the bottom, four points adrift of safety, and having played a game more than most of the teams around them – but should not be underestimated.

They remain unbeaten at home in 2023 and won 1-0 against Stoke City in their last game at Bloomfield Road.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, we’ve rounded up all the latest team news and highlighted the Clarets players that are set to miss tomorrow’s game.

Manuel Benson

Belgian winger Manuel Benson has proven an excellent addition to Kompany’s squad but has not featured since January after suffering an ankle injury against West Bromwich Albion.

The Clarets boss told Lancs Live he was unsure whether or not Benson would return to action before the international break.

Given the other options available to Kompany out wide – such as Darko Churlinov, Nathan Tella, and Johann Berg Gudmundsson – you feel like it’s worth being cautious.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis

On-loan Manchester City centre-back Taylor Harwood-Bellis was a mainstay in the side when fit.

However, the 21-year-old remains out due to a foot issue that has kept him sidelined since the 7th of January.

It has previously been suggested he could be back by the March international break.

Ian Maatsen

Chelsea loanee Ian Maatsen missed the midweek FA Cup tie against Fleetwood Town and could be absent against Blackpool as well.

Kompany was awaiting an update on the left-back’s fitness when he last spoke to the media but does have Charlie Taylor as a capable replacement on the left.

Jay Rodriguez

The form of Ashley Barnes has helped the Clarets deal with the absence of Jay Rodriguez, who was a key man earlier in the season.

The forward has now been out since the West Brom game in January but similarly to Benson, Kompany has been unable to confirm or deny whether he will take part against Blackpool.

Anass Zaroury

Anass Zaroury limped off against Fleetwood in the FA Cup in midweek but Kompany appeared confident after the game that it would not keep him out for long.

He told Lancs Live: “It’s a knock, it’s the life of a winger. I’m sure it won’t be a case of him being out too long. He’s got to play with the pain now.”