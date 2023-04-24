Burnley head into Tuesday night's Championship clash with Blackburn Rovers with plenty at stake.

With it being a local derby, there are local bragging rights on the line, but, the Clarets can also seal the Championship title with a victory at Ewood Park.

Doing so would simultaneously deal a big blow to Blackburn Rovers' play-off ambitions, too.

Any notion that there isn't much incentive for Burnley having already won promotion, then, is nonsense.

Blackburn Rovers could prove a stern test, though.

Jon Dahl Tomasson's side are unbeaten in their last four matches. However, these four have all been draws.

Having dropped down to eighth in the league standings, though, Rovers need wins, and will themselves be very motivated heading into this one.

What is the latest Burnley team news ahead of the Blackburn Rovers clash?

Unfortunately for Burnley, one man who looks set to continue to miss out is Southampton loanee Nathan Tella.

The 23-year-old has been excellent this season, but has missed the club's last two matches with a hip problem.

Kompany is optimistic that Tella can be involved before the end of the season, but Tuesday night sounds as though it may come too soon.

The same can be said for Hjalmar Ekdal, who it is also hoped can feature in the last game of the campaign.

Aside from Tella, it is rather good news on the injury front for Burnley.

LancsLive, for example, report that the club face no fresh injury concerns following the QPR defeat at the weekend.

This means that the returning Jay Rodriguez came through his comeback unscathed.

What happened the last time Burnley played Blackburn Rovers?

The last time these two sides met came back in November, just prior to the Championship going on pause for the World Cup break.

It was a day to remember for Burnley, too, with the Clarets running out 3-0 winners at Turf Moor on that occasion.

On a dominant day in which they held Blackburn to just one shot, Ashely Barnes' second half brace, along with a strike from Anass Zaroury, ensured a comfortable victory.

Of course, Blackburn Rovers will be desperate to avoid this sort of scoreline once again.

When is Blackburn Rovers v Burnley?

The Championship clash between Blackburn Rovers and Burnley is set to take place on Tuesday 25th April 2023.

Burnley travel away to Ewood Park for the tie, with kick-off currently scheduled for 20:00 UK time.