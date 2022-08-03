Burnley target’s stance and expected timeline of move clarified

Burnley target Manuel Benson is excited by the project at Turf Moor and wants to work under new manager Vincent Kompany, according to Lancs Live.

It is understood that the Royal Antwerp winger will undergo a medical with the Clarets today with his move expected to be completed this week.

The Burnley Express reported yesterday that the deal is worth around €4 million (£3.34m) and that Benson will sign a four-year deal at the Championship club.

Lancs Live has shed further light on the 25-year-old’s stance ahead of his potential transfer – revealing that he is excited by the project being built at the club and wants to work under Kompany.

Benson is believed to be viewed as a replacement for Dwight McNeil, who left to join Everton in late July, and Maxwel Cornet, who is likely to depart before the end of the summer window.

A right winger by trade, the Belgian has scored eight times and provided 11 assists in his 69 appearances for Royal Antwerp.

The Verdict

It’s interesting to get further insight into Benson’s motivations behind moving to the Championship club, with his move expected to be completed this week.

You can understand why he’s excited by the project that Kompany is building at Turf Moor – with so many exciting players joining this summer already and the preferred style of play clear to see against Huddersfield Town – while the manager is something of a Belgian legend.

Though young Dara Costelloe did his chances of featuring in the future no harm against the Terriers, you do feel it makes sense for the Clarets to look to add more depth out wide given McNeil has gone and Cornet may well follow.

Selling those players for significant fees and then spending around £3 million on Benson could turn out to be excellent business but for now the jury is still out.

