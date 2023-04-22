Burnley have made a "lucrative" contract offer to Vincent Kompany in an attempt to keep him at Turf Moor, according to a report from TEAMtalk.

The 37-year-old has been linked with moves to Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in recent weeks, with both teams on the prowl for a new manager to take over in the summer following the departures of Graham Potter and Antonio Conte.

It was even claimed by The Sun that the Belgian was Spurs' number-one target - but the Blues' admiration of the young manager could potentially force them out of this race.

Journalist Nathan Gissing believes Kompany engaged in a three-hour conversation with officials at Stamford Bridge after Chelsea's defeat against Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend - and it looks as though the Clarets have now made their move to try and retain him.

Burnley's confidence

TEAMtalk believe the Clarets are confident about keeping the 37-year-old despite this interest from two Premier League giants, with Kompany enjoying a very successful first season at Turf Moor.

A lot of faith was placed in the former Manchester City captain last summer when he was given permission to rebuild the Championship league leaders' squad - and this has paid dividends with the Clarets managing to establish themselves as the best team in their division by a clear distance this term.

Having already secured promotion, they are now preparing for life back in the top flight.

It's unclear whether Kompany will guide them into the 2023/24 campaign - but he is believed to be settled in the local area and that can only be a good thing for his current side in their quest to keep hold of him.

His contract doesn't expire until 2026 - but the Clarets have offered him a pay rise as they look to keep hold of the 37-year-old and reward him for his work in Lancashire this season.

Will a new contract be enough to keep Vincent Kompany at Burnley?

Even if he isn't offered a new contract, Kompany should be looking to remain at Turf Moor because it would be a massive and unnecessary risk for him to move to a top-tier giant at this point.

He's only in the early stages of his managerial career and has plenty of time to move on to the likes of Chelsea or Tottenham if he continues to prove himself, so it makes little sense to move on at this point.

He would have a bigger budget at both teams than he would at Burnley - but there are a lot of issues to be sorted out at both Stamford Bridge and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and that's something the 37-year-old will surely be bearing in mind.

Of course he will need to be busy in the summer at his current club too - but he already knows his players inside out and will already have an idea of what he needs to do in the transfer market.

He won't have those same advantages if he makes a move elsewhere.