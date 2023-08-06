Highlights Burnley are interested in signing Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville.

Burnley have already made several signings to strengthen their team and prepare for the new season.

Summerville has three years left on his contract with Leeds United, so Burnley may need to spend a significant amount to acquire him.

Burnley are now ready to turn their attention to Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville, according to the Daily Mirror (5/8; 12pm).

The Clarets are still looking to improve their squad before the summer transfer window closes - and even have time between now and next weekend to ensure they have the strongest possible squad ahead of the new campaign.

Managing to secure a Premier League return at the first time of asking, they have been busy in the transfer market in their quest to replace some of their former loanees and strengthen further to ensure they have a team capable of remaining afloat at the top level.

Jordan Beyer and Michael Obafemi joined for the long term following the end of their loan spells - and Dara O'Shea, Lawrence Vigouroux, Zeki Amdouni, James Trafford, Nathan Redmond and Luca Koleosho have also signed permanently.

Jacob Bruun Larsen, meanwhile, has joined on loan from Hoffenheim.

What's the state of play in Burnley's wing department?

The Clarets were in desperate need of more options in this area following the end of last season, with Nathan Tella returning to Southampton.

Manuel Benson, Anass Zaroury and Darko Churlinov were available as options. Larsen and Redmond have joined as senior options since the start of the window - but it seems as though Vincent Kompany is still interested in strengthening this area further.

This may not be a huge surprise considering Churlinov's future is uncertain, with the North Macedonia international failing to impress during his first season at Turf Moor.

How long does Crysencio Summerville have left on his Leeds United contract?

How long Summerville has left on his deal will probably determine how much the Clarets will have to pay for the Leeds man.

Signing a four-year deal last summer, he still has three years left on his contract at this stage and with this, Kompany's side may need to spend quite a lot to lure the 21-year-old away from Elland Road.

The Whites' negotiating position may have been negatively affected by their relegation - but they can still demand a very decent amount for the winger.

Would Crysencio Summerville be a good signing for Burnley?

The best way to judge whether this is a good signing is to see whether they need to address other areas first.

Ideally, they need to bring in a left-back to replace Ian Maatsen and it would be good if they can bring one in before the start of the campaign.

Depending on Samuel Bastien's future and whether he goes or not, Kompany's side could also benefit from bringing in a central midfielder.

Both of these departments should probably be addressed before they look at their wing area because they already have some good options in this department.

However, Summerville is a young player who already has top-flight experience under his belt and will only improve further considering his age, so he's certainly someone that the Clarets should be keeping tabs on.

Recording four goals and two assists in 28 league appearances last term, that isn't a hugely impressive record but he's only 21 and doing reasonably well in the top tier, so you can understand why Kompany and the Clarets may be keen on him.