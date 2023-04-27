Burnley are keeping tabs on Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman ahead of the summer transfer window, according to a report from 90min.

However, it has been revealed in the same article that he's also a player of interest to Crystal Palace, who could be in a strong position to get this deal over the line with the Eagles currently on course to remain afloat in the Premier League.

One side who definitely will be in the top flight next term are the Clarets following Tuesday's title win at Blackburn Rovers - and they have been linked with a number of players already ahead of the summer.

How has Ademola Lookman performed this season?

Recording 15 goals and five assists in 30 Italian top-tier appearances this season, the 25-year-old has shone both out wide and in a more central position this term.

His contributions have played a big part in guiding his current side to seventh in the table and with this in mind, he may be hopeful of a return to the English top flight at some point

Although he hasn't been afraid of moving before, relocating to Germany in the past and now settling down in Italy, he has spent most of his life in England.

Representing Charlton Athletic, Everton, Fulham and Leicester City in the past, he will want to make a major impact back in his home nation after proving this season that he can thrive at the top level.

Do Burnley need Ademola Lookman?

With Nathan Tella heading back to Southampton at the end of the season, the Clarets are definitely in need of more attacking firepower, even though they have others including Jay Rodriguez and Manuel Benson at their disposal.

Ashley Barnes is also looking set to leave and Lookman could come in and play either up front or just behind the striker, helping to fill the void that the 33-year-old's departure will create at the end of the season.

Already playing in the top tier before, Lookman should be capable of making an impact at that level and will have no shortage of confidence coming into the summer following a very fruitful campaign in Italy.

He's tied down to a long-term deal at his current club though and it may cost Vincent Kompany's side a considerable amount of money to lure him to Turf Moor.

That could force them out of the race for the 25-year-old, as well as the fact Palace are based in London and that could help them secure his signature considering that's where the attacker was born.

However, that shouldn't stop the Championship league leaders from making a bid for him if they are keen on bringing him to Lancashire.

He would probably be guaranteed a decent amount of game time at Turf Moor - and that could persuade the player to make this potential switch.