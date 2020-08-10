Burnley sweat on potential deal for Nottingham Forest regular

Nottingham Forest centre-back Joe Worrall could be tough to lure out of the City Ground this summer, with Burnley sweating on their chance of getting a deal done for the defender.

Worrall is attracting interest this summer after a fine 2019/20 campaign for Forest, with Burnley one club interested in doing a deal to take the centre-back to the Premier League.

However, there’s a nervous edge about Burnley’s pursuit, with the Lancashire side expecting to meet tough negotiations with Forest, who are keen to retain their best players this summer, or at least get good value for them.

As per the Mirror’s transfer blog (10/08), Burnley feel like they might be priced out of a move for Worrall, with Forest already proving to be tough negotiators by rejecting a £10m offer from Sheffield United for right-back Matty Cash.

The 23-year-old centre-back has been with Forest throughout his life, with a loan spell at Rangers during the 2018/19 season and brief stint with Dagenham and Redbridge the only other senior football he has played.

Under Sabri Lamouchi, Worrall has come on leaps and bounds like a lot of Forest’s squad, making 46 appearances in 2019/20 and been ever-present for the Reds as they chased play-off football.

Ultimately, Forest missed out on the top-six on the final day of the season.

The Verdict

Forest are right to demand top money for Cash and Worrall, with the pair both top young players.

We know the money in the Premier League is mad and if Burnley want the latter, they’ve got the cash to pay top money for him.

It’s a good stance for Forest to have and whilst player power isn’t a problem, you’ve got to imagine they will squeeze every penny out of Burnley (or whoever else tries to sign Worrall).

Thoughts? Let us know!