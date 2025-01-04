Sunderland and Burnley have received a transfer boost following Tottenham Hotspur’s agreement with Slavia Prague for Antonin Kinsky.

According to Sky Sports (10.40), Spurs are set to pay an initial £12.5 million to sign the goalkeeper in their search for an alternative for the injured Guglielmo Vicaro.

That will likely end their pursuit of a new goalkeeper this January amid speculation they could sign either Anthony Patterson or James Trafford.

This will be a welcome development for both Sunderland and Burnley, who will be hoping to hold onto their first-choice keepers beyond 3 February.

Tottenham’s goalkeeper search

Vicario suffered an ankle injury in late November that has ruled him out of action for months, leaving Spurs short on options for between the sticks.

This fueled speculation that a January move will be made to sign an alternative option, with Fraser Forster stepping in over the last number of weeks.

It was reported by The Sun in late November that Spurs had an interest in Patterson and were eyeing a move for the Championship shot-stopper.

Meanwhile, the Mirror claimed in December that the London outfit were weighing up a £20 million offer to Burnley for Trafford.

However, those pursuits are now unlikely to come to fruition following Spurs’ £12.5 million agreement for Kinsky.

Anthony Patterson and James Trafford’s importance to Sunderland and Burnley

Anthony Patterson & James Trafford - 2024/25 league goals conceded and appearances (per Fbref.com) Player Appearances Goals Conceded (Clean Sheets) Anthony Patterson 21 20 (7) James Trafford 24 9 (15) As of January 4th

Patterson and Trafford have both been key to their respective clubs this season, with the pair starting each of their teams’ league games.

The Sunderland goalie has been first choice since midway through the 2021/22 campaign, helping the club gain promotion from League One before cementing their place back in the Championship.

Trafford has been with the Clarets since the summer of 2023, arriving from Manchester City after the club gained promotion to the Premier League.

Both Burnley and Sunderland will be hoping to keep their number one goalkeepers this January, with their sights set on a place in the top flight for next year.

Spurs move is positive development for Sunderland and Burnley

Both Sunderland and Burnley will be pleased with this development, as losing their first-choice goalkeeper midway through the season would be quite bad for their promotion chances.

Replacing Patterson or Trafford this January would be tough, even if the fee received would likely be sizable.

The Championship pair are not in the clear quite yet, however. Trafford could yet still attract interest from the likes of Newcastle, who made an offer in the summer for the 22-year-old, while Manchester United, Liverpool and Wolves are other clubs that have been linked with Patterson.